American Red Cross Month honors dedication of staff and volunteers

Greenwood is observing March as American Red Cross Month, honoring the organization’s staff and volunteers.
“During the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic, people have stepped up to help others in need, whether it was responding to record-breaking disasters across the country or rolling up their sleeves to give blood when our country faced a severe blood shortage,” Mayor Brandon Smith said in a proclamation.
Last year, more than 200 local Red Cross volunteers deployed to disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires. And they cared for more than 1,100 people who were displaced by 340 housefires in South Carolina, providing food, lodging and recovery support.
Statewide, the Red Cross collected 2,700 units of life-saving blood last year, including nearly 300 units donated at 11 blood drives in Greenwood and McCormick counties.
The nonprofit will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Cambridge St., Greenwood. The drive is sponsored by students in Lander University’s pre-medicine program. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code LANDER, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS. Donors must wear masks or face coverings, and they will have their temperature taken at the door.
Individuals who have fully recovered from COVID infections are welcome to donate. Convalescent plasma can be obtained from their blood and used to treat existing patients. A sample of each donor’s blood will be tested for the presence of COVID antibodies.
There is no waiting period for donors who have received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine so long as they have not donated blood in at least 56 days.