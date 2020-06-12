American Legion Post 20 will host the annual Flag Retirement ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the rear parking lot of the old American Legion building. If you have an old or unusable flag that needs retiring, bring it or drop off in advance.
American Legion hosts annual flag retirement ceremony
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Troopers charge Greenwood man in connection with hit and run
- Greenwood police investigate fatal shooting
- Chili’s employee tests positive for COVID-19; restaurant closes after story publishes
- Another Greenwood restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19
- 3 die after Laurens County wreck
- More Greenwood restaurants close as COVID-19 cases tick up
- Troopers investigating Abbeville County hit-and-run
- Driver faces charges in fatal hit-and-run
- Man charged in fatal shooting
- COVID-19 update: Greenwood sees 3rd death; SC sets new daily case record
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 10, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 9, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 8, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 5, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 11, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 4, 2020
- PHOTOS: McCormick High School seniors graduate under the sun at Chieftain Stadium
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 3, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 2, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 1, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.