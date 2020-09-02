More than $150,000 in economic impact was produced by the American Junior Golf Association tournament in early August.
“We are thrilled once again with the results of the Greenwood Junior Championship,” Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood, said in a press release. “Our hotels saw over 280 room nights across the week producing a huge boost for their occupancy, which is much needed as we continue to rally from the loss of business from the pandemic.”
The Greenwood Junior Championship was hosted by The Links at Stoney Point and consisted of 78 boys and girls from 13 states and 9 countries. More than 200 visitors attended the tournament which took place Aug. 9-13, the release said.
“We are thankful for partners like The Links at Stoney Point as well as the Burton Center and the Burton Center Foundation for their support and hard work and making this a successful event,” McWhorter said in the release.
The release said the Burton Center Foundation received a portion of the funds raised through the Junior Am Tournament. Additional funds were also raised through hole sponsorship and a silent auction.
“The Burton Center Foundation and its Golf Committee was pleased to partner with the American Golf Association and Discover Greenwood in hosting this tournament,” Jeff May, executive director of the Burton Center Foundation, said in the release. “We are also excited about the possibility of a long-term relationship.”
The release said plans are already in the works for the 2021 Greenwood Junior Championship.