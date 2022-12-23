While the winds were brutal and the temperature plummeted, crews worked tirelessly throughout Friday to restore power and tend to downed trees across the county.
As of about 4:30 p.m. Friday, 418 customers in Greenwood were still without power — earlier in the day that number was well over 1,000. Most of the outages, Jamie Parrish, Emergency Management Director, said, were in Greenwood, but there was a swath of outages on SC 702.
Winds will be gusty into the weekend, but not as strong as they were Friday.
“I just hope people have protected their pipes and their pets, making sure they’re staying inside,” Parrish said.
Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier said crews are continuing to restore power to customers in Greenwood.
As many as 425 customers lacked power as of Friday.
“We’ve had other crews coming in to assist into the night to get as many customers back as safely and quickly as we can,” he said.
He noted that some customers will likely be without power into Saturday, but asked for their patience as crews work.
As for the weekend, Mosier said they didn’t expect the freezing temperatures to bring on any new outages.
“We don’t expect temperatures to impact outages. We do expect windy conditions in the weekend, so new outages can be caused by an uptick in wind,” he said.
And as always, customers can stay informed on power outages by viewing Duke Energy’s interactive outage map and paying attention to updates from the company or weather alerts.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.