While the winds were brutal and the temperature plummeted, crews worked tirelessly throughout Friday to restore power and tend to downed trees across the county.

As of about 4:30 p.m. Friday, 418 customers in Greenwood were still without power — earlier in the day that number was well over 1,000. Most of the outages, Jamie Parrish, Emergency Management Director, said, were in Greenwood, but there was a swath of outages on SC 702.

