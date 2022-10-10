Abbeville Democrats to honor the late Rev. J.J. Robinson From staff reports Oct 10, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Abbeville County Democratic Party will honor the life of the late Rev. James “J.J.” Robinson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abbeville Civic Center, Room B, 404 N. Main St., Abbeville.For information, contact chairperson Brenda Phillips Anderson at 864-828-2174. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags J.j. Robinson Abbeville Civic Center Brenda Phillips Anderson Abbeville County Democratic Party James Rev. Room Most read stories Greenwood man dies in late-night shooting Greenwood police charge man in last week's fatal shooting Story of Ware Shoals football tragedy lingers in small town SLED: Three face charges in Saluda woman's death Local company hopes to buy Hunters Creek Golf Club Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Spelling bee raises more than $34K for Healthy Learners The “Sesqui Series” Men ‘invade’ Lander classrooms in the 1940s Career Fair at Governor's School