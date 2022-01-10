Abbeville Democratic Party to meet From staff reports Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abbeville County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room B of the Abbeville Civic Center, 404 N. Main St., Abbeville. Guest speaker is former state Sen. Jim Bryan of Laurens.For information, contact Brenda Phillips Anderson, chair of the Abbeville County Democratic Party. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood Promise - Madelyn Wood Dec 30, 2021 Greenwood County First Steps receives Literacy grants Dec 28, 2021 Brewer wins Alston Award Dec 28, 2021 Self Regional foundation announces educational seminar Dec 22, 2021 Latest News +15 Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic's visa +3 Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries François Carrard, legal doyen of Olympic sports, dies at 83 Buckingham Palace will host a pudding contest as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations John Stamos 'broken' by Bob Saget's death Most Popular Articles ArticlesReport: Man dives into Lake Greenwood to evade deputiesNinety Six man dies in single-vehicle crashReport: Man threw screwdriver into woman's neckTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesGreenwood woman faces pointing and presenting chargeGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeMembers of GCT 1984 West Side Story cast reconnect, watch 2021 movie musical remake'We are so proud of you guys': 79 graduate from Greenwood High, EmeraldGreenwood County Council approves boat ramp contractIndiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 State News SC prisons chief gets national award for agency turnaround SC women launch Young Afro Excellence mentorship program Lots of money to spend as SC lawmakers start 2022 session SC governor proposes overhaul to school funding formula ‘Gloves up, guns down’: Boxing gym works to combat violence 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here