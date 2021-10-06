The Abbeville County Democratic Party’s first meeting of 2021 will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the American Legion Post #2, 200 Long Branch St., Abbeville
Jalen Elrod, third vice chairperson of the state Democratic Party, is the guest speaker.
Elrod is responsible for representing the young Democrats in the state. He is a community organizer who has focused on the challenges of gentrification and social justice issues in Greenville for several years. Born and reared in Greenville, he is the former first vice chairperson of the Greenville County Democratic Party, former president of the Young Democrats of Greenville County and a veteran of more than two dozen political campaigns and voter registration initiatives across the country.
A graduate of the Clyburn Fellowship, he is also co-chairperson of the Research Team of the Community Remembrance Project, a coalition partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative to honor victims of lynching in Greenville County.