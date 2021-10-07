A meeting announcement published Wednesday contained incorrect information as it reflected a past meeting. The correct information follows:
The Abbeville County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the American Legion Post 2 building, 200 Long Branch St., Abbeville.
Melanie Nowlin, coordinator for the state Democratic Party’s Register 46 program covering rural areas, will speak about voter registration.
Her territory includes Abbeville, Aiken, Saluda, McCormick, Laurens, Georgetown and Beaufort counties.
The meeting will include adding two people from each precinct to the executive committee and precinct reorganization.