Abbeville County Democratic Party to meet From staff reports Apr 10, 2023 The Abbeville County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Abbeville Civic Center, Room B, 404 N. Main St., Abbeville.The main speaker is Piedmont Tech criminal justice instructor Courtney Smith. Other speakers include candidates for state party chairperson, first vice chairperson and third vice chairperson.For information, contact Brenda Phillips Anderson at 864-828-2174.