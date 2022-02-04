Abbeville County Democratic Party to meet From staff reports Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abbeville County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Abbeville Civic Center, Room B, 404 N. Main St., Abbeville.Guest speaker will be Angela Geter, a candidate for U.S. Senate from Spartanburg. For information, contact Brenda Phillips Anderson, chairperson, at 864-828-2174.CDC guidelines will be followed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angela Geter Brenda Phillips Anderson Politics Abbeville Civic Center Abbeville County Democratic Party Speaker U.s. Senate Guideline 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector The City of Newberry honors WCFIBER with achievement award Feb 2, 2022 Rice Elementary Student Athletes of the Month Feb 1, 2022 Piedmont Tech welcomes new area commissioner for Saluda County Feb 1, 2022 Lander Organization Fair deemed a success Feb 1, 2022 Latest News +11 Police: Gunman kills 2 Virginia college officers, arrested +3 Parents: Amir Locke was 'executed' by Minneapolis police Paul Arriola agrees to 4-year contract with MLS's Dallas +4 Kraken endure rocky path in first half of expansion season +7 Bearcats, Bengals finally gave Cincy fans reason to cheer Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan dies five days after wreck in GreenwoodCoroner: Two found dead with gunshot woundsGGC co-founder Stevenson to leave over MUSC agreementLawsuit: Former Greenwood pastor sexually assaulted teenJohn de la Howe faces second employment lawsuitMcCormick woman faces murder charge in husband's deathGreenwood man faces meth distribution chargeChoosing unity: GHS Class of '72, first to integrate, seeks inclusive reunionMan injured in Friday night shootingWoman sues SCDC alleging extended sentence at Leath State News First Black congressman honored amid calls for justice S Carolina House leaders want to just tackle income tax cut Hearn, three dozen more judges elected by SC Legislature SC lawmakers, educators find common ground in school choice From early on, Childs seen as ‘destined for further things’ 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here