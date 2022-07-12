Abbeville County Democratic Party to meet From staff reports Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Abbeville County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room B at the Abbeville Civic Center, 404 N. Main St.For information, contact Brenda Phillips Anderson, chairperson, at 864-828-2174.The public is invited. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Two receive Lonza Endowed Scholarships Jul 6, 2022 Caring for plants an ‘obsession’ for Alston Award winner Coffey Jun 28, 2022 Dual-enrolled sisters land dual full rides to Emory University Jun 28, 2022 Fang completes Laboratory Fellowship at GGC Jun 28, 2022 Latest News +4 Abe's complicated legacy looms large for current Japan PM +4 Asian shares fall as investors await US inflation update +2 Zoey Montgomery is here, there and everywhere: Post 20 catcher dominates in crucial role +4 New teachers looking to make a difference Ex-sheriff sentenced to nearly 4 years for corruption, fraud Most Popular Articles ArticlesArrest made in Friday night shootingGreenwood police chief: Gunman sought revenge against business, killed patronSmokin' hot: Married couple win barbecue cookoff at S.C. Festival of DiscoveryGray Court man killed in wreckWoman faces charges she mailed drugs to Leath inmateNew barbecue restaurant offers to-go options in CoronacaEarly morning shooting in Laurens County leaves one deadLarger than life: Chris Deal remembered as good coach, better manThree face money laundering, firearm, drug chargesFormer McCormick police chief gets highway dedication State News Ex-sheriff sentenced to nearly 4 years for corruption, fraud SC Governor seeks to protect port from landmark's pollution How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign Activists gather as S. Carolina committee takes up abortion Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen