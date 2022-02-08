Abbeville County Democratic Party to host US Senate candidate From staff reports Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ANGELA GETER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Abbeville County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Abbeville Civic Center, Room B, 404 N. Main St., Abbeville.Guest speaker will be Angela Geter, a U.S. Senate candidate from Spartanburg.For information, contact chairperson Brenda Phillips Anderson at 864-828-2174. The event will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Us Senate Abbeville County Democratic Party Politics Angela Geter Brenda Phillips Anderson Speaker Guideline Centers For Disease Control And Prevention 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector The City of Newberry honors WCFIBER with achievement award Feb 2, 2022 Rice Elementary Student Athletes of the Month Feb 1, 2022 Piedmont Tech welcomes new area commissioner for Saluda County Feb 1, 2022 Lander Organization Fair deemed a success Feb 1, 2022 Latest News +4 Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 8 +14 Chen delivers record short program to begin Olympic pursuit +18 Olympics Live: Czech snowboarder Ledecka wins gold Several factors contribute to NBC's low Olympic ratings +5 Ledecka defends Olympic snowboard PGS title, ski racing next Most Popular Articles ArticlesCoroner: Two found dead with gunshot woundsWoman sues SCDC alleging extended sentence at LeathLawsuit: Former Greenwood pastor sexually assaulted teenCoaches: Transfer portal takes a toll on high school recruitingPromised Land to be in episode of 'Into America' podcast series, 'Reconstructed'Fate of Greenwood farmers market in questionStolen police car from Johnston found in GreenwoodMissing Anderson woman's car found in McCormick CountyGGC combats rumors, internal strife amid MUSC dealWaterloo woman faces ice trafficking charge State News Removed slavery backer Calhoun's statue still without a home Wisconsin's Johnson not fighting to get South Carolina jobs SC Senate medical marijuana debate stretches to third week Childs gets prosecutors' 'wholehearted' backing for DC court First Black congressman honored amid calls for justice 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here