The Abbeville County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Abbeville Civic Center, Room B, 404 N. Main St., Abbeville.

Guest speaker will be Angela Geter, a U.S. Senate candidate from Spartanburg.

For information, contact chairperson Brenda Phillips Anderson at 864-828-2174. The event will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

