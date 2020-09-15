Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation’s annual Benefit Bash Dinner and Auction, which raises almost $20,000 annually, was postponed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the auction has moved online. People wishing to place a bid on one of the more than 150 auction packages may visit 2020BenefitBash.givesmart.com. The auction closes at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Foundation will also host a fun-filled “live” auction from 7-8 p.m. Saturday that will feature Roddy Gray and Brad Evans, two of the Foundation’s Board members. There are 10 premier auction items that may be previewed on the site and can only be bid on during the live feed. They include beach trips to Edisto and Panama City, a recliner, handcrafted stained glass, autographed Clemson and Georgia footballs, CoolSculpting, painting services, a watch and bracelet. The link to the livestream will be posted on the auction site.
Chances to win a Madeira Citrine & Diamond Pendant with a 20-inch Spiga chain donated by The Jeweler’s Bench are also available for purchase on the site and are $5 each or three for $10.
For information, contact the Foundation Office at 864-366-3364 or mdavis@AbbevilleAreaMC.com.