The Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation is again hosting its annual Benefit Bash virtually. The secure site can be found at AAMCFBenefitBash.com.
Auction items are added daily. Anyone can view the auction items, but in order to place a bid visitors to the site will have to register. The site offers many benefits, including texting bidders when they are outbid and the ability to set a maximum “auto” bid.
Bidding for the silent auction item continues through 9 p.m. Saturday. There is something for everyone including jewelry, home and garden items, original artwork, travel, items for your furry friends and more.
One of the event’s more unique silent auction packages is “A Day with the Rockhound.” The winning bidder and a friend will spend the day searching for gems at the Diamond Hill Mine with Abbeville’s own Rockhound, Amos Cunningham, who is renowned for his amazing finds.
A live feed from 7-8 p.m. Saturday will feature live auction items. Each will only be available for bid for a limited time during the feed and guests can tune in on their mobile device, tablet, smart TV or desktop computer. The feed can be watched on the auction website.
Live auction items include a one-day fishing trip with Pro Angler Casey Ashley, a week stay at Wild Dunes, a $500 Badcock of Abbeville shopping spree and a show package that includes season tickets to the Abbeville Opera House.
There’s also a chance to win a 2.41 ct. lab-grown Padparadscha sapphire set in rose gold with diamond accents donated by the Jeweler’s Bench located on the square in Abbeville. Chances are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased on the auction site. The ring is valued at $1,800.