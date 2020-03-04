What happens to a dream deferred?
Does it dry up / Like a raisin in the sun?
Or fester like a sore — /And then run?
Does it stink like rotten meat?
Or crust and sugar over — /Like a syrupy sweet?
Maybe it just sags / Like a heavy load.
Or does it explode?
— Langston Hughes
On Friday, I had the opportunity to experience Greenwood Community Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun,” directed by Clark Nesbitt and sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare.
“A Raisin in the Sun” is a play written by the late black renaissance poet Lorraine Hansberry and the title of the play comes from a line of a poem written by the late, great Langston Hughes. This play debuted on Broadway in 1959. The work shows the significance of family who, just a few generations from slavery, worked, struggled and argued, yet let love abound in the end.
Three generations lived in a modest home in the south end of Chicago during the 1950s. While there was cold cereal to eat on cold mornings, roaches and the youngest member sleeping on a couch, the family made the situation work. The patriarch of the household passed and left a life insurance policy of $10,000. Each family member had plans for how the money was going to make their life better, but the family has to work through matters to ultimately let love win. Even when they were offered money to keep them from moving into a white community, we witness how they persevered and ultimately made the right decision to allow the dreams of their forefathers push them though their would-be struggles. They knew they could overcome it by sticking together.
On entering the theater, I was overcome with the sounds of the music from that era — Billie Holliday, Mahalia Jackson and many others. The set was great and each of the actors played they part to the utmost. Such precision in vocal execution was done by each cast member. In knowing the works of the director, I could see and feel the ownership each cast member took to make the characters come alive. When I sat in my seat, I realized there were and are real people that acted like the nosey neighbor, friends who take advantage of others and the white people who try to separate and claim it’s for the good of all. But I also realized what the Younger family in this production knew — above all else, there is a God and there is love that will keep the family together despite what the world may try to throw at them.
We are so thankful to state Sen. Floyd Nicholson and Mamie Nicholson for covering the cost of students and children to give them an opportunity to experience this production. With the play being a little more than two hours, you will not feel the length because the action on stage and the music take you another place. We have to realize that real life does not happen in 30-minute reality shows, but takes time to develop and move forward for something to last. During intermission, I almost did not want to leave my seat because of the music being played.
Thank you GCT for bringing this play to Greenwood. Bringing diverse plays to Greenwood is an opportunity for all to audition and attend.