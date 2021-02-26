It’s time to sign up for the 2021 4-H Poultry Project.
Raising baby chicks from day one to egg-laying age can be a rewarding experience for 4-H youth across South Carolina. The 4-H Poultry Projects are open to youths ages 5-18. Each county Clemson Extension office and 4-H program will have registration information or contact Jenny Mountford, Upstate Region Poultry Project coordinator and Abbeville County 4-H agent, at 864-446-2276.
Registration is open through 10 a.m. Monday. Participants can order chicks in quantities 12 ($35) or 25 ($70) to raise over the summer. Chicks will arrive in early May. The breeds of chicks offered this year are Golden Comet, Rhode Island Red and Barred Rock. Each breed is a reliable layer. 4-H encourages families research before choosing a breed.
Part of the Pullet Chain project requirements includes returning a portion of the birds at the end of the project for auction.
If you order 12 birds, you will return three birds to 4-H. If you order 25 birds, you will return five birds to a final 4-H Pullet Chain Auction, which is typically after show season.
When 4-H participants satisfactorily complete each required part of the Pullet Chain (showmanship, record book, auction birds), the youth’s registration deposit is returned. Proceeds from the auction will help offset the cost of the project. All remaining pullets are the 4-H members to keep for their backyard flock. Youths will also have opportunities to exhibit their poultry knowledge or showcase their 4-H project experience by participating in various educational opportunities leading up to the final show.
Also offered this year is the 4-H Laying Flock Project, which is for those who already have chickens at home and are not interested in ordering chicks. Participants have the same opportunities to show as those in the Pullet Chain. The cost to participate in the Laying Flock Project is $10 for 4-H members and registration is open through 10 a.m. on May 3.
Youth who register for the SC 4-H Poultry Projects must also register and pay their SC 4-H Membership at v2.4honline.com.
With the membership, youth will receive a T-shirt and have the opportunity to participate in other 4-H projects offered for the year, including clubs, projects and summer camps.
To participate in the 4-H poultry projects, youths must complete the poultry registration online and pay the project fees. Fees are dependent on which poultry project youths participate in and the number of birds ordered. Forms are available through local Clemson Extension Offices or online at clemson.edu/extension/4h/programs/ag-animals/livestock/poultry.html.