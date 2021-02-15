100 cards for 100 years

100 cards for 100 Lorraine Moeller of Greenwood turned 100 on Valentine’s Day, and, in celebration of the milestone, a friend helped ensure the centenarian received at least 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Moeller moved to Greenwood in 1952. She is the oldest member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a member of numerous card clubs and a mahjong player. She still lives in her home and is an avid baseball and golf fan.

 SUBMITTED