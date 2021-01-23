NEWBERRY -- The Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred early Saturday.
The call was received by 911 Communications at about 01:11 am. The collision occurred on Boyds Crossing Road near the Glenn Street intersection in Newberry County.
Coroner Laura Kneece identified Shareka Chonto Wise, 21, of Prosperity, and Ryheim Quanteze Counts, 29, of Newberry as the decedents. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week. There is no evidence that either the driver or the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.