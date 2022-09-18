COLUMBIA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Bulldogs are sending messages to anyone who thought they were going to drop off after a national championship.
The latest statement came Saturday in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2) in their Southeastern Conference opener, where the Gamecocks needed a touchdown with 53 seconds to go to avoid becoming the fifth shutout victim of the Bulldogs (3-0) in their past 14 games.
Meanwhile, the Georgia offense gained 547 yards, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions and was averaging nearly 10 yards a play before the backups came in and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter.
Clemson 48,
Louisiana 20
CLEMSON — Will Shipley told his mother as a youngster there was one thing he loved above all else in football — scoring touchdowns.
Shipley’s done that a bunch for Clemson this season in his impressive start. He added two more Saturday, along with a career-high 139 yards rushing, in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
The sophomore runner has six scores this season, two in each game. Clemson said, according to its records since 1950, he’s the first Tiger to have multiple TDs in the first three games of the season.
Erskine 42,
Lenior-Rhyne 20
The Erskine College football team (2-1, 0-1 SAC) began South Atlantic Conference play against No. 17 Lenoir-Rhyne University (2-1, 1-0 SAC), falling by a score of 42-20 at J.W. Babb Stadium on Saturday.
Kevon Catoe led the Fleet offensively with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He carried the ball 9 times, scoring both of Erskine’s rushing touchdowns. Lenoir-Rhyne totaled 251 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.
Korey Besse threw for 109 yards and Erskine’s only passing touchdown of the game, a 30-yard strike to Jahrique Isaiah.
Erskine has its first road game in SAC play next Saturday with another tall test as they take on No. 9 Newberry College (3-0, 1-0 SAC) at 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26
CONWAY — Grayson McCall threw three touchdowns, Coastal Carolina had a key special teams touchdown, and the Chanticleers rallied past Buffalo 38-26 on Saturday.
Coastal Carolina scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase what was earlier a 19-14 deficit. Jahmar Brown scooped a fumble by the Buffalo punter and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to give the Chanticleers the lead at 24-19.
McCall added two touchdown passes later in the fourth to help Coastal Carolina (3-0) put the game away.
Furman 27,
East Tennesee 14
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tyler Huff threw two touchdown passes to lead Furman to a 27-14 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night.
Ian Williams kicked two field goals and Huff hooked up with Wayne Anderson Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half to give Furman (2-1) a 13-7 lead in its Southern Conference opener.
Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday.
Wells completed 26 of 35 passes and the defense for the Hokies (2-1) dominated throughout, handing the Terriers (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss.
Virginia Tech put the game away with 17 second-quarter points, which was more than enough against a Wofford offense that had not scored this season until Nathan Walker’s 3-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the game.
Newberry 26,
Emory & Henry 23
EMORY, Va. — Needing to push the game into a second overtime period, the nationally ninth-ranked Newberry College (3-0, 1-0 SAC) football team was able to take home a 26-23 win over Emory & Henry.
Redshirt-sophomore Mario Anderson scampered for 101 yards on the day on 16 carries, including the game winning touchdown in the second overtime. Graduate student Dre Harris picked up 52 yards on the ground while accounting for 182 through the air and a touchdown.
Newberry returns home next weekend as they welcome Erskine College to Setzler Field for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Limestone 40,
Carson-Newman 37
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Junior kicker Austin Kemp booted a game-winning 41-yard field goal in the second overtime as the Limestone University football team picked up a 40-37 win over Carson-Newman on Saturday at Burke-Tarr Stadium. The win marks the first in program history against the Eagles.
Sophomore RB Tre Stewart turned in another brilliant performance on the ground, leading the Saints with a career-high 178 yards on 28 touches.
Limestone will play a home game on campus as it welcomes UVA Wise to Saints Field on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky 40,
Charleston South. 17
RICHMOND, Ky. — Parker McKinney threw for four touchdowns to tie the Eastern Kentucky career record and the Colonels welcomed back Walt Wells with a 40-17 victory Saturday over Charleston Southern three weeks after the coach was hospitalized after a “cardiac episode” in his campus office.
McKinney tied TJ Pryor (2009-12) as EKU’s career TD passing leader at 51 with his 5-yarder to Jyran Mitchell late in the game.
Interceptions by Josh Hayes and Eli Hairston led to 10 points in the third quarter and the Colonels (2-1) added another score after Jayden Higgins had consecutive receptions of 47 and 41 yards, the latter for a TD. Higgins had a career-high 175 yards receiving on seven catches.
Western Carolina 77,
Presbyterian 21
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Cole Gonzales threw three touchdowns to lead four Western Carolina quarterbacks with at least one scoring pass and the Catamounts beat Presbyterian 77-21 on Saturday.
The 77 points tied Western Carolina’s all-time program record for points in a game.
In reserve roles, quarterbacks Samuel Cornett, Brody Palhegyi and Parish Metzger all threw a touchdown while all four quarterbacks played interception-free football.