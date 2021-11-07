Fort Dorchester DT Demetrius Watson (6-2 285) has been one of the top defensive linemen in the state this season and was selected for the Touchstone Energy Bowl.
USC head coach Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey offered him after seeing him in camp in June. Those two along with area recruiter Montario Hardesty have kept up the recruiting efforts, and Watson returned the favor by visiting Saturday night for the Florida game.
“Right now, South Carolina is still number one,” Watson said. “The next home game I’m probably going to bring my dad and my mom to that one. And when they play Clemson, I’ll bring a few friends.”
Watson also has offers from Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Georgia State. The USC offer, however, has been standing out the most to him for the past several months. And the coaches have made him feel very much at home.
“I talked to coach Lindsey the most, coach Beamer and coach Hardesty a little bit since he’s in our area,” Watson said. “The talk is not too much about football. It’s a lot of stuff about at home things besides football. But after I’ve played in a game on Friday night, they’ll congratulate me.”
Watson has talked for months about the likelihood of joining the Gamecock program.
“It’s meant to be,” Watson said. “It’s the best option I have, and I had some pretty good schools. But the atmosphere there, it’s a great atmosphere. It’s like being at home. It’s only an hour and a few minutes away. It’s basically like being in Charleston. It’s the same atmosphere.”
Watson estimated that going into last Thursday’s game he had totaled around 38 tackles with 5 sacks, and he said he’s blocked 7 field goals and recovered 2 fumbles.
2023 OT Joshua Miller (6-5 315) of Colonial Heights, VA named a final five last week of Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He camped at Clemson in June where he worked closely with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.
He was back at Clemson for an unofficial visit for the Boston College game Oct. 2. Miller narrowed his list from a large group of offers, and he said putting Clemson in there was an easy decision for him because of the relationships he has built with Dabo Swinney and the staff.
“The love that the staff shows, being able to communicate with players, and the fans,” Miller said. “Just the whole environment in the program. Also, how they build around their program. They just don’t offer anybody because you’re good. They take their time in offering, they look into it. They are going to offer if they want you to be a part of their family. And I have good connections with everybody.”
Miller also has been impressed with Caldwell and his attention to detail in training his offensive linemen.
“When I went up there June 6th for a camp, the coaches made sure you got your rep right,” Miller said. “If you messed your rep up, make sure you correct it to the littlest mistake. He’s (Caldwell) going to be on you, not let you slide. Aggressive coaching. He has a switch where he can be your friend, and then he’s full coach mode. I feel like that’s what a lot of coaches need. Coach Caldwell is strictly business when it’s time for business.”
Miller also has been to games this season at North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Soon, he’ll start the final process in his mind for picking his final choice. “Do my research on those five schools and just figure out what’s best for me and start nailing down my decision,” Miller said.
“Next step for me is commitment. No more top schools. Next thing for me is definitely going to be a commitment, possibly sometime around my birthday March 22.”
Clemson target 2023 LB Drayk Bowen (6-2 215) of Merrillville, IN committed to Notre Dame.
2023 QB Arch Manning (6-4 200) of New Orleans completed his in-season unofficial visits with a stop at Clemson for the Florida State game. Manning and his parents arrived shortly before kickoff, talked on the field with head coach Dabo Swinney, then took their place in the stands to watch the game. Afterwards, they were ushered into the Clemson locker room for the postgame presentations, talked again with Swinney and coaches and then headed out. Nelson Stewart is Manning’s high school coach and is serving as the media contact for the family. As such, he is briefed by Manning after his visits. He got this feedback from him on the Clemson visit. “I think the thing about Clemson he’s been very consistent about has been how welcoming and caring everyone is in the community,” Stewart said. “It’s been consistent since June, since he first went there. He said they are as friendly a group as he’s ever been around. It’s obviously unique with him. I spoke with his mother, and she said it was great. He loved speaking coach Swinney before the game. He’s just a kid who loves college football. He’s never been to Death Valley. It was a great environment. He loved the visit, especially his talk with coach Swinney.” Manning not only is looking for the right fit in the community, but he also wants to play in an offense that best suits his skills. Stewart said there’s little doubt Clemson offers him that. “Trevor Lawrence was actually his counselor at the Manning Passing Academy many years ago, so he got to know him a little bit,” Stewart said. “He’s pretty well versed in spread and what they do. At Newman, we run a spread, we run a lot of tempo and a lot of vertical stuff. Thankfully, he can run power reads in the quarterback run game. That’s the kind of offense he could get right into. I think he likes coach (Tony) Elliott and coach (Brandon) Streeter and the job they do. He’s said to me many times, it’s a great offense and obviously one he’d be lucky to be a part of. What I think it’s going to come down to is the relationships and the fit. There’s a reason you could say they are in his top five. I think their culture as well as their offensive consistency have everything to do with that.” Manning also went to games this season at Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. Now, he plans to focus on his Isidore Newman team and winning the school’s first state championship. “He’s not in a rush,” Stewart said. “I think that’s very important. He’s incredibly mature. He’s very thoughtful. I think his goals in the short-term coming out of spring practice were to go to camps and see people. I think that now that he’s gone thru the visits at the stadiums, I’d like to think he’d go back and have some of those pseudo-official visits and really get to talk to the players. See the facilities, meet with the coaches, really talk to them. I think there’s definitely one more round of visits before he’s ready for that (a decision). Right now, I think he’s still a good way away, but I’d like to think maybe by the time spring comes around he’ll be at that point. There’s no rush on it. I think he’s going to do his due diligence and take his time with this decision. This is a young man that takes it seriously. I think when he makes his commitment that’s it. He’s not going to be pulling hats from a table. It’s a very big decision that he takes seriously, and when he’s ready he’s ready.” Once the season is over, Manning will turn his attention back to recruiting. Stewart thinks Manning might take another round of visits to his top schools, and that would include a third stop at Clemson. “I would think so. That’s a guess on my part,” Stewart said. “I would say there might be another round of visits. The state championships are in December. I think he’ll take a few weeks and really look at things. From a Clemson standpoint, he’s been there twice. He’s been to coach Swinney’s house, met the players, and loves the culture. They’ve done a fantastic job, so it would not surprise me if you saw him up there in the coming months.”
Clemson target WR Andre Greene Jr. of Richmond has set November 17th for his commitment announcement. He is down to Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina. He made official visits to Georgia and North Carolina in June, and he’s scheduled for one to Clemson November 12th. He’s hoping for another visit to Georgia before his decision.
2023 DT Keith Sampson Jr. of New Bern, NC has set plans for an unofficial visit to USC for the Auburn game. He also visited and camped at USC in June.
Clemson offered 2023 OG Harris Sewell (6-5 300) of Odessa, TX. He was in for the Florida State game Saturday. He also visited Clemson for a camp last summer.
USC made the top 12 with 2023 WR/CB Antonio Robinson Jr. of Miami. The Others are Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Penn State and West Virginia.
USC handed out more offers during the week, including a pair to 2022 prospects. One of those the Gamecocks are now pursuing is WR Camden Brown (6-4 205) of Fort Lauderdale. Brown committed to Pitt in late June but is still looking at his overall options. He made an official visit with the Panthers in late June, the weekend he committed. He was back at Pitt a couple of weekends ago for the Clemson game. He is scheduled for an official visit to Florida State November 13th. He also has offers from Colorado, West Virginia and Akron. This season Brown has 23 catches for 433 yards and 7 touchdowns. For his career, he has 56 catches in 22 games for 913 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The second offer to a 2022 prospect went to DT Jeffery M’ba (6-6 305) of Independence JC, KS. He’s a native of France. He has taken an official visit to Miami and has one scheduled for Michigan on November 27th. He also has offers from Kansas, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Oregon, Maryland, West Virginia, Southern Cal, Auburn, Arizona State, NC State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and others.
The Gamecocks also offered 2023 DB Sandy Zahbari (6-1 200) of Washington, DC, 2023 OT Jven Williams (6-4 285) of Reading, PA, 2023 WR/DB Cameron Upshaw of Perry, FL, 2023 RB Benjamin Hall of Kennesaw, GA and 2024 LB Anthony Speca (6-3 220) of Pittsburgh.
Greenville High QB Pro Franklin was back at USC Saturday night for the Florida game. Also, 2024 QB Kamari McClellan (6-2 185) of Oxford, AL was in for the game.
2023 OT Payton Kirkland of Orlando a USC and Clemson target, planned to visit Alabama Saturday.
2023 Dutch Fork RB Jarvis Green and QB Dutch Fork 2023 QB Aliam Appler planned to visit Charlotte Saturday.
2023 DE Monteque Rhames of Sumter was offered by Coastal Carolina.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett of Greenville visited Notre Dame over the weekend.
Former Belton-Honea Path and Louisville DB Bralyn Oliver visited Charlotte Saturday.
Basketball News:
Clemson target 6-7 Randall Godfrey Jr. of Snellville, GA is getting closer on a decision with the early signing period starting Wednesday. He visited Clemson unofficially for the Florida State football game after an official visit to Texas Tech earlier in the week. Georgia, Georgia Tech, Utah and Ole Miss are others on his list.
2023 6-7 GG Jackson of Ridge View was in attendance for the USC exhibition game against Benedict Thursday night.
6-10 Noah Clowney of Dorman committed to Alabama.
Former Wofford center 6-11 Nick Pringle of Whale Brach, who is now at Dodge City JC, KS, committed to Alabama.
USC target 6-3 Ashlyn Watkins of Cardinal Newman is set to announce November 17th at her school according to Lou Bezjak of The State. USC and North Carolina are her top two.
Baseball News:
2025 C/Of Mercer Hudson of Columbus, GA committed to USC.
Florence-Darlington TEC RHP Nathan Williams committed to Mississippi State.