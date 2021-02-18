CLEMSON — Clemson came out on the losing end of a matchup with North Carolina on Thursday. The Tar Heels pulled off a road win by defeating the Tigers 77-64 at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The Tigers (10-10, 5-10) made 44.8 percent of their shot attempts, while the Tar Heels (11-8, 6-8) recorded a field goal percentage of 45.6. UNC edged Clemson 37-35 in the rebounding battle and made five 3-pointers. Clemson sank six three-balls, dished out 15 assists and compiled 36 points in the paints and 25 points off the bench.
Delicia Washington led Clemson in scoring with 15 points. She also tallied six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Mikayla Hayes, who shot 5-for-7 from the floor, and Kendall Spray scored 11 points apiece. In addition, Spray pulled down six boards and was credited with a pair of steals. Amari Robinson corralled a team-best seven rebounds. For North Carolina, Stephanie Watts scored a game-high 26 points.
The Tar Heels clung to to a 17-16 lead at the ends of the first quarter. After receiving a feed from Hannah Hank, Spray poured in a go-ahead 3-pointer at the 5:38 mark, placing Clemson up 11-10. Hayes beat the buzzer via a three of her own at the end of the quarter, with Washington assisting on the basket. UNC outscored Clemson 19-8 in the second quarter and took a 36-24 advantage into the intermission.
The Tigers entered the fourth quarter trailing 62-41. Clemson put up a fight in the final period, though, outscoring North Carolina 23-15.
The Tigers will remain home next Thursday when they host Virginia Tech at 6 p.m.