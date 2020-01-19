CLEMSON — The Clemson women’s basketball team downed Duke for the first time in 20 years on Sunday.
Clemson kept the Blue Devils at bay down the stretch and came away with a 62-58 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum. Sunday marked the first time since the 1996-1997 season that Clemson men and women’s basketball beat Duke inside Littlejohn Coliseum in the same season, while also becoming the first time since 1995 that both teams beat Duke in Littlejohn in the same week.
Clemson (7-11, 3-4) shot 35% from the floor. The Tigers also knocked down seven 3-pointers and went 15-for-21 at the free-throw line, with several clutch free throws late in the contest.
Amari Robinson and Kendall Spray led the charge for the Tigers with 16 points apiece. Spray pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds as part of her first career double-double. Spray, who sank five 3-pointers, has now reached double figures in scoring 10 times on the season. Robinson corralled nine rebounds of her own and was an impressive 8-of-10 on free-throw attempts. Kobi Thornton added 14 points and eight rebounds for Clemson. Duke’s Leaonna Odom scored a game-high 20 points, and Haley Gorecki tallied 16 points for the Blue Devils.
“We definitely made the plays we needed to win,” Clemson coach Amanda Butler said. “We had a tremendous start to the game. We couldn’t have played any better in the first half. There was a whole lot of determination from our team today.”