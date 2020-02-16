CLEMSON — Adam Hackenberg went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Clemson’s 6-2 victory over Liberty on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to sweep the season-opening three-game series for both teams.
Hackenberg ripped a two-run single in the third inning to score the game’s first runs, then Ben Highfill answered with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score.
In the bottom of the fifth, Hackenberg laced a two-out single to score James Parker and give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Elijah Henderson doubled the Tiger lead in the sixth inning on a two-out single that scored Mac Starbuck, then Parker, who went 3-for-4, launched his first homer of the season in the seventh inning and Henderson added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Starter Spencer Strider made his first appearance since 2018 and tossed three hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Mat Clark (1-0) earned the win in relief in three innings pitched. Flame starter Joe Adametz III (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, three runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Tigers continue their homestand with two midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. against The Citadel.
USC 5, Holy Cross 0COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team won a 5-0 rain-shortened game over Holy Cross Sunday to sweep the opening weekend series from the Crusaders. The game was through 4 1/2 innings before the field became unplayable and the game was called.
Brannon Jordan made his first start as a Gamecock on the mound and earned the win, striking out nine and allowing just two hits with no walks in those five frames. Jordan threw 69 pitches on the day, 50 of them for strikes.
The Gamecocks plated four runs in the third, sending 10 men to the plate. Jeff Heinrich, Dallas Beaver and George Callil each had RBIs via either a hit-by-pitch or walk with the bases loaded, while Braylen Wimmer poked an RBI single to right.
Wes Clarke hit a towering home run in the rain in the fourth, which was his second of the season. The Gamecocks had five hits in the four innings, including a pair off Wimmer’s bat.
Carolina continues its homestand Tuesday as the Gamecocks host Winthrop at Founders Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.