CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence is fired up — and that usually means great things for No. 1 Clemson.
Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Tigers turned another supposed Atlantic Coast Conference showdown into a blowout with a 42-17 victory over seventh-ranked Miami on Saturday night.
“I was pumped,” Lawrence said.
The smooth-looking junior with the big arm has plenty of reasons to be, the biggest perhaps was how the Tigers (4-0, 3-0 ACC) dominated Miami (3-1, 2-1) in what some had figured would be a much tighter contest.
Travis Etienne rushed for 149 yards and two scores, including a 72-yard burst down the left sidelines as the Tigers opened 4-0 for a sixth straight season.
South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The South Carolina Gamecocks ran the ball so well on a rainy, sloppy day that quarterback Collin Hill would not have minded if he never threw the ball.
Hill ran for two touchdowns and Kevin Harris ran for two TDs and a career-high 171 yards as the South Carolina Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt for their first victory of the season.
The Gamecocks (1-2, 1-2 SEC) won their 12th straight in this series by dominating Vanderbilt 486-249 in total offense and three sacks on a rainy day. South Carolina had more yards rushing (290) than the Commodores had total yards.
TOP 25
Oklahoma 53, Texas 45, 4 OTs
DALLAS — Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime, and Oklahoma survived a late rally from No. 22 Texas in regulation for a victory as a most unusual version of the Red River rivalry ended with familiar dose of drama.
No. 2 Alabama 53, Mississippi 48
OXFORD, Miss. — Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Mississippi and former Crimson Tide assistant Lane Kiffin in the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference regulation game ever.
Matt Corral passed for 365 yards for Ole Miss and the Rebels put up 647 yards on the Tide. The teams combined for an SEC-record 1,370 yards.
No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Georgia bounced back from Tennessee’s goal-line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes.
The Bulldogs (3-0) knocked off a ranked Southeastern Conference team for the second week in a row, shaking off a a 21-17 deficit to completely wipe out the Volunteers over the final two quarters.
No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns and Texas A&M beat Florida on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired.
Spiller helped get the Aggies (2-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) get into position for Small’s decisive kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.
No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in Notre Dame’s victory.
Williams fumbled at his own 32 on the second play from scrimmage, then riddled Florida State the rest of the way, picking up 130 yards and both his TDs by halftime as the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 35-20 lead.
No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia 45
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns — including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter — for North Carolina.
No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28
AUBURN, Ala. — Anders Carlson made the most of his second chance, hitting a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift Auburn past Arkansas.
The Tigers (2-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) narrowly avoided a second straight loss, with drama and uncertainty continuing right up to that winning kick.
No. 15 BYU 27, USTA 20
PROVO, Utah — Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier ran for 116 yards and another score to lead BYU past UTSA.
Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s maligned defense stopped LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.
No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15
AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores and Iowa State beat Texas Tech.
The Cyclones (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) opened conference play with three straight wins for the first time since 2002 and only the second time since 1950.
ACC
N.C. State 38, Virginia 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Devin Leary got North Carolina State off to a fast start with two first-quarter touchdown passes and the Wolfpack’s defense forced four turnovers and blocked a punt in a 3victory against Virginia.
Zonovan Knight ran for 101 yards and two scores, leading a balanced offense that picked up 179 yards on the ground and 184 through the air.
Duke 38, Syracuse 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Chase Brice threw for two touchdowns, McComrick High alum Mataeo Durant rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Deon Jackson rushed for a career-high 169 yards as Duke held off Syracuse.
Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30, OT
BOSTON — Boston College coach Jeff Hafley was trying to figure out how to stop Pittsburgh’s offense in a second overtime when he took a quick look and realized the game was over after the Panthers missed an extra-point attempt to give the Eagles a 31-30 win on Saturday night.
Phil Jurkovec threw three touchdown passes to Zay Flowers — the last a 25-yarder in overtime — and ran for a score to lead BC (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
SEC
Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Terry Wilson threw a second-quarter touchdown, and Chris Rodriguez rushed for another after the first of six interceptions that helped Kentucky beat Mississippi State.
Jordan Wright sealed the hard-earned victory by scoring on an 8-yard interception return with 6:25 remaining for the Wildcats.
STATE
Army 14, The Citadel 9
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sophomore Jemel Jones ran for a score and threw for another and Army defeated The Citadel for the Black Knights’ sixth straight home win.