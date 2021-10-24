Clemson is banking on the third time being the charm when it comes to tight end recruiting for the 2022 class.
Early on the Tigers were interested in Jaleel Skinner of Greer and IMG Academy, who has committed to Alabama, before becoming enamored with Oscar Delp of Cumming, GA, who has committed to Georgia.
All the while, they had Josh Sapp (6-3 235) of Greenville on speed dial. Once Delp made his commitment to Georgia earlier this month, Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott made the official offer to Sapp the, the son of former Clemson quarterback Patrick Sapp. That’s all Sapp needed to hear, and last Tuesday night he announced his commitment to the Tigers.
“I’ve always been rooting for the Tigers since I’ve been a kid,” Sapp said recently. “They’ve definitely always been my top school.”
Sapp performed for Elliott at one of the Tigers’ camp last summer. He showed off his athleticism and convinced Elliott and Swinney to keep him on the board.
“He (Elliott) likes that I’m able to block and run routes at the speed I run at,” Sapp said last summer. “It was good working with him. He says he liked how I was picking up stuff quickly that he was teaching me throughout the camp.” Sapp is the 13th commitment for the Clemson 2022 recruiting class which is expected to top out at around 18 commitments.
RB Jordan McDonald of Alpharetta, GA, Saturday committed to UCF over USC. As for other running back targets for the Gamecocks, they have kept in touch with Hammond’s CJ Stokes, and he visited for a game in September, despite his commitment to Michigan, and they had Kanye Udoh (6-0 200) of Richland, NJ in for an unofficial visit for the Vanderbilt game.
Udoh also visited Clemson in September, but the Tigers have not been in touch. USC running backs coach Montario Hardesty is interested, and that resulted in the invitation to come in for the game.
“Coach Hardesty looked at my mid-season film and he said he liked it a lot,” Udoh said. “He started recruiting me and talking to my parents. He was telling me some things that they do, and he wanted me to get there for a game, meet me in person and let me see the school.”
Udoh did meet with Hardesty, and he did get a look at things around the football operation.
“I really liked it a lot,” Udoh said. “The vibe was great. The fans were amazing. And I got the chance to go around the football facilities.”
The question now for Udoh as it pertains to the Gamecocks, will Hardesty get back to him with an offer?
“He said that the rest of the coaching staff will look at my film before he offers me,” Udoh said. “He said he likes me a lot and wants me to come back for an official. I feel good towards them. Definitely good people over there.”
Udoh, who just went over 1,000 rushing yards on the season, said of the schools he’s been offered by Maryland, Army and Delaware are in touch the most. He also has been offered by Boston College, Syracuse, Connecticut, Buffalo, West Virginia, Nebraska, Rutgers, Massachusetts and Temple. Udoh planned to visit Pitt this past Saturday for the Clemson game. Udoh said he’d like to make a decision soon, possibly within a month.
Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams was scheduled for an official visit to Ole Miss this weekend, the same weekend 2023 QB Arch Manning was on campus for a recruiting visit and to watch his uncle Eli have his #10 jersey retired.
But Williams, whose stepfather Murphy Holloway played basketball at Ole Miss, did not make the trip. Lou Bezjak of The State covered Williams and Dutch Fork Friday night as they defeated Lexington. Williams caught 10 passes for 169 yards.
He talked with Williams after the game and reported Williams had decided not to go to Ole Miss this weekend. Bezjak later tweeted that Williams might reschedule the visit for the Texas A&M game Oct. 13. Williams’s mother, Courtney Holloway, confirmed the change in plans Saturday afternoon, and she also updated what else is in the works for visits.
“We are still planning on visiting Ole Miss,” Ms. Holloway said. “We’re hoping for an upcoming night game given our Friday games will run until the Dec. 4 weekend. Either A&M, Liberty or Vandy game for them. Coach (Derrick) Nix is working on it. Auburn is still a go (for Nov. 27. He still may revisit Georgia. Texas is now in the mix (offered on Thursday). We will talk with their coaching staff this week. And Clemson would likely get an official if they offer.”
Williams has had a top six of USC, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame and Florida State. He took an official visit to USC in September and could return for another game this season.
“Possibly,” Ms. Holloway said. “It’s so close, so we may have a window of opportunity to go at the last minute. Antonio feels like he knows that staff well and he’s been going to Carolina games for a long time. They’ve gone a great job thus far.” The regular season is over for Holloway. He had 1,653 all-purpose yards. He had 48 catches with 11 touchdowns in 8 games.
LB Stone Blanton (6-2 220) of Madison, MS figured out pretty early in his recruiting process the top four schools he would consider. USC, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M remain at the top of his list. Of course, Blanton has been a baseball commitment to the Bulldogs, but his decision will be based on football. Blanton has visited all of his finalists at least once, including an unofficial visit to Mississippi State last weekend for the Alabama game. Other than that, and his official visits to Starkville and Ole Miss in September, Blanton has put his recruiting activity on ice. “It’s still pretty much the same,” Blanton said. “Just waiting for my season to end. I’m kind of focusing on a state championship. We’re coming up on playoffs, so I’m trying to focus on that right now. Nothing has really changed with the whole recruiting side of things.” USC head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Clayton White have been all over Blanton since they started recruiting him earlier this year. They are trying to sell him on early playing opportunities and being a part of something new as they build the program. Blanton took his official visit to USC in June, and he’d like to get back before the end of the season. “We hope so,” Blanton said. “It’s about making time and finding time to get back out there. It’s a little farther than Ole Miss and State are. I’ve been keeping up with them. I love coach White and coach Beamer. They are great people, and I can definitely tell they are about to turn that program around for sure. I’m excited to see them grow.” Blanton has watched the Gamecocks from afar, keeping an eye on the defense and a focus on the linebackers. “I like the way coach White uses his linebackers,” Blanton said. “It’s always good to have your linebackers coach to be your defensive coordinator because he’s going to want those guys to succeed, be the leading tacklers and all that. The way he’s using them right now looks really good, kind of the same way I play.” Blanton said no decision will come from him until after his season at the earliest. This season Blanton has made 80 tackles with 9 sacks and 17 tackles for loss according to MaxPreps stats. For his career, he has 259 tackles, 18 sacks and 42.5 tackles for loss.
With a day off from school Tuesday due to fall break, Greenville QB Pro Franklin drove down to Columbia to watch the morning USC practice and go thru a photo shoot. Franklin is angling for an offer from the Gamecocks, and Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have him on their board. He’s also talking with Gamecock offensive analyst Nick Coleman. “I went down there to take some pictures and hang out with the guys,” Franklin said. “I got to talked with coach Coleman at the end of practice. We were just talking about life. It wasn’t that football related. We were just catching up. Coach Beamer came up to me and thanked me for coming and taking time to come up there on fall break.” After watching practice, Franklin went back to the Upstate convinced he could help the Gamecock program. “I mean, I belong there,” Franklin said. “It just feels like home. Watching them practice really felt like backyard football to me. I think I would fit good in that program based on the practices. The drills they do, I do that at my school. I did those drills that they did as my warmup today in practice, just to picture myself, like can I do this at that level. I believe I can. I really enjoyed the practice. It’s like no other practice. They had refs out there. They had the surround sound system. The crowd and stuff, I really liked that stuff.” Franklin also made an unofficial visit to USC for the Kentucky game. He has offers from Marshall, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, SC State, Lenoir-Rhyne and Fordham. All he can do about the Gamecocks and an offer is hope for the best. “I want them to pull the trigger,” Franklin said. “I can’t wait. Hopefully, somehow this gets to coach Beamer.” Franklin visited South Carolina State recently. He was scheduled for an official visit to Fordham earlier in the month, but the visit was postponed after his flight was cancelled by the airline.
Clemson target DE Nyjalik Kelly of Ft. Lauderdale plans to visit Oregon this coming weekend.
2023 OT Sam Pendleton (6-4 274) of Pfafftown, NC, which is just outside of Winston-Salem, has been a frequent visitor to USC. He camped in front of Gamecock coaches Shane Beamer, Greg Adkins and area recruiter Pete Lembo last summer. Then he came in for a game earlier this season and returned for the Vanderbilt game this past Saturday. The Gamecocks have not yet offered, but Pendleton feels there’s movement in that direction. “I’m on their watch list,” Pendleton said. “Coach Lembo, coach Adkins and coach Beamer himself, they watch my film every week. Right now, it’s just a matter of time is what I’ve been told. It could really happen anytime.” Pendleton had to cut his first visit short because he was under the weather, so he wanted to return for another game to get a deeper look at things around the program. That’s why he was back last weekend. “I really enjoyed the atmosphere down there. I really liked the coaches,” Pendleton said. “Coach Adkins is a really great offensive line coach. I’m really tight with coach Lembo. Really great people down there. Coach Beamer is running a great program and I like his morals and what he stands for down there. And it’s just SEC football, man.” It was Homecoming for the Gamecocks, and though the crowd of 64,000 was well shy of capacity, there was enough energy inside of Williams-Brice Stadium to impress Pendleton. “One of the things I like the most is that game day atmosphere,” Pendleton said. “I’ve been to quite a few college football games, and I’ve never seen the fan atmosphere quite like South Carolina has. Another big thing for me is their family aspect, not just on the football field, but in everyday life. When I was at camp, it was just the football team and the football coaches, so I got to see that family, close-knit atmosphere that I really liked a lot.” Pendleton watched the offensive line closely Saturday, and he watched the interaction between Atkins and his players. “I feel like he coaches with a lot of efficiency,” Pendleton said. “He doesn’t have a slew of guys. He doesn’t have 20 guys on his offensive line. He probably carries around 10 or 12. I commend how he is close with his guys. What I saw this second time was just how close coach Adkins is with his offensive line, just the camaraderie between them, and his conversations with us about his guys. They are actual people he cares about.” Pendleton has offers from NC State, Marshall, Duke and East Carolina. It’s still early for him in his recruiting, but USC has put themselves in a good spot. “I would say they are pretty high up on my list right now,” Pendleton said. “Right now, where I’m a junior and I have time as my advantage, I don’t see myself making a decision before my senior year. It’s going to have to be pretty defined if I’m going to make something before that.” Pendleton’s mother is a Virginia Tech grad, and his dad played at William and Mary. As for his rooting interests growing, he became an NC State fan around the age of eight, but he said that won’t impact his decision when that time comes. He planned to visit Virginia Tech this past weekend. He also has been to games at Duke, NC State, East Carolina and Wake Forest. He does not expect to make it back to USC for another game this season.
Clemson is in the final 3 for 2023 LB Drayk Bowen of Merrillville, IN, and he’s announcing November 7th. Auburn and Notre Dame are the other two. He has visited Clemson twice, once in June and again for a game in September.
2023 DE Kelby Collins (6-5 250) of Gardendale, AL has Clemson and USC in his top 8. The others are Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia and Auburn.
USC offered 2023 OT Zechariah Owens (6-6 365) of McDonough, GA.
RB Reggion Bennett of Trinity Collegiate decommitted from Buffalo. He said since reopening his commitment, he has heard from ULM, Furman, Florida A&M, Army, Navy and Charleston Southern.
Michigan offered 2023 DE Monteque Rhames II of Sumter.
2023 DE Xzavier McLeod of Camden was at Alabama over the weekend.
Columbia native 2023 WR Devin Hyatt of IMG Academy visited Ole Miss Saturday.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett of Greenville was offered by Virginia Tech Saturday while on a visit to Blacksburg. He made an unofficial visit to USC this past Tuesday.
2024 QB Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge was offered by North Carolina. The Tar Heels join USC, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas A&M and Auburn as some of his major offers. Davis visited Tennessee for the Ole Miss game. He’s also been to USC, Georgia and Ohio State for games this season. He also attended the Clemson-Georgia game in Charlotte to open the season.
USC reportedly is showing interest in West Virginia transfer DB Kerry Martin. He’s a native of Charleston, WV. As a true freshman in 2019, he had 50 tackles and broke up 5 passes. He opted out of the 2020 season and made 3 tackles this season before entering the portal.
Basketball News:
7-1 Christian Reeves of Charlotte and Oak Hill Academy in Virginia has been a target of USC head coach Frank Martin going on four years now. In fact, as Martin tries to put together a 2022 class, Reeves is the only true big man he’s pursuing at this point. All that stands between him and a commitment from Reeves is Minnesota. Reeves made an official visit to USC in June. He took one to Minnesota the end of September. Right now, unless someone new enters the picture, the decision will be one of those programs. “South Carolina and Minnesota are the top two schools for me right now, but another school can come in still at this moment,” Reeves said. “I’ve stayed in contact with coach Frank and coach Chuck (Martin) at South Carolina. They’ve come down to see me two or three times. I’ve been in contact with coach (Ben) Johnson and coach (Marcus) Jenkins with Minnesota, and they just came down yesterday (Wednesday) actually. Both schools are really trying to get me right now.” That visit Reeves took to USC in June counts as a junior year visit, so he still has his senior year visit available. Martin has told him to come back if he wants to, and it’s something he’s considering. “As far as the basketball side of things at South Carolina, I feel like I’ve got a good grasp on it,” Reeves said. “The only thing that I feel like would be different is having the students on campus. I’ve been to football and basketball games, so I kind of know what that’s like.” In the past, Reeves has said he might commit to one of the schools privately but not announce until December. That’s still a possibility, but he’s not sure he’ll wait that long. “Both schools are pushing, especially South Carolina,” Reeves said. They’re pushing for that first signing period because I’m the only big they’ve offered. They need something more urgently, I guess you could say, because if it doesn’t end up being me, they are going to have to have somebody.” And the fact the Gamecocks have gone all in on Reeves for their big man in the class made an impression on him. “That does,” Reeves said. “That and the fact they’ve been recruiting me since the ninth grade. That’s not something I hold against other schools, but it is something that I think about when I think about South Carolina. I think they were the first school to reach out to me.”
6-5 PG Desmond Claude of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut made an official visit to USC two weekends ago. Prior to seeing the Gamecocks, Claude made official visits stops to Xavier and Rutgers. Last week, Claude shared some thoughts on his visit to USC and his experience with Frank Martin and the Gamecocks. “The visit was nice. The campus was beautiful, the people there were cool, and I enjoyed the food and football game,” Claude said. “I was most impressed with how they answered questions, and it made me clear on the opportunity there. Me and my parents will go over the notes to see where they stand.” Claude also got the chance to watch Martin coach his team in practice. That gave him some idea as to what life on the court with the Gamecocks would be like. “The coach holds them accountable and makes sure they do the things to get better,” Claude said. “They’re scheme is good with all types of screens and major factors to help get people open. And he takes high pride in defense.” As for the relationship he’s building with Martin and the coaching staff, Claude said, “Still developing, but we’re getting close.” Claude has family living in Augusta, so that’s another appealing point for USC in this recruiting battle. Claude also has taken visits to Boston College and Boston University, and both have offered, He also has offers from Wake Forest, Maryland, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Butler, Cal, Kansas State, Marquette, Creighton, Providence and Seton Hall.
Clemson target 6-7 Randall Godfrey Jr. of Suwanee, GA made an official visit to Utah weekend before last. He also has taken official visits to George Mason and Ole Miss and is scheduled to visit Georgia Tech this weekend.
6-11 Nick Pringle of Whale Branch and formerly of Wofford, now at Dodge City JC, KS, was offered by Ole Miss and Georgia. He said he has had some contact from USC.
Dorman forward Noah Clowney has pushed back his commitment announcement by a day to November 1st. He’s down to Indiana, Virginia Tech, Florida and Alabama.
2023 6-11 Jordan Butler of Christ Church has visited Georgia and Virginia Tech this month.
6-0 Talaysia Cooper of East Clarendon committed to USC Saturday becoming the first 2022 commitment for Dawn Staley. She’s ranked 18th nationally by ESPN. Last season she averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists per game.
USC target 6-2 Janiah Barker of Tampa committed to Georgia. She was in for a visit with USC in early October.