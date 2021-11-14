Clemson had several recruits on campus over the weekend headlined by WR Andre Greene Jr. (6-3 180) of Richmond.
Clemson has been in a battle with North Carolina and Georgia for Greene. He made official visits to Georgia and North Carolina in June while he camped at Clemson that month. He returned to Clemson and North Carolina for unofficial visits in July. And he was back in Chapel Hill for a game Oct. 2.
Greene is expected to make his decision soon after his Clemson visit, unless he delays things to allow for another visit to Georgia.
2023 QB Dylan Lonergan of Snellville, GA, also was at Clemson Saturday. He has not been offered by the Tigers who had him in camp in June. He has been offered by USC and he was there for a game in September
He named the Gamecocks as one of the teams on his short list. The others are Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State.
2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin was another of the prospects at Clemson Saturday.
Clemson offered LB Wade Woodaz (6-3 205) of Tampa while he was in for a visit Saturday.
Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams made his second official visit of the season over the weekend to Ole Miss. Williams took an official visit to USC in September and is scheduled to visit Auburn Nov. 27 for the Alabama game.
Georgia has also been working him for an official visit. Notre Dame and Florida State are the other two schools on his short list. Williams’s mother and stepfather both attended Ole Miss. His stepfather is former Ole Miss star basketball player Murphy Holloway.
Williams has not indicated if he will go back to USC for the Auburn game or to Clemson for the Wake Forest game this Saturday. Clemson continues to show interest but has not offered.
Some other planned visits for the weekend:
USC target WR Camden Brown of Ft Lauderdale to Florida State.
Clemson target 2023 OL Josh Miller of Colonial Heights, VA to Penn State.
2023 CB Travon West of Wren to Penn State.
2023 Dutch Fork RB Jarvis Green to Wake Forest.
2023 DT Xzavier McLeod of Camden to Tennessee.
USC target 2023 TE Ethan Davis of Suwanee, GA to Florida State.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett of Greenville to Florida State.
2024 QB Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge to Penn State.
DT Jeffrey M’ba (6-6 305) of Independence JC, KS certainly has to be one of the most interesting prospects still available for the 2022 class.
Born in Africa, M’ba moved to France when he was four. He eventually came to the United States to pursue a college football career. He played at St. Francis in Baltimore and at St. Thomas More in Connecticut.
M’ba failed to qualify on the SAT for a college scholarship, so he returned to France for a while. But a coach there suggested he go the junior college route to get major college attention, and he enrolled for this season at Independence.
He is on track to finish up in December and he plans to sign that month as well. USC is looking to add another defensive tackle to the three commitments they have for the 2022 class, and M’ba recently started communications with Gamecock defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.
“I got him on the phone and talking a little bit, and we stay in touch from time to time,” M’ba said. “I heard from him last week and he told me about the offer, and he wants me to come visit. I feel like when I get some free time I will go over there.”
The earliest a visit to USC would take place, M’ba said, would be after his season in December. He has taken an official visit to Miami, and he has one scheduled to Michigan Nov. 27 for the Ohio State game. And he plans to visit Oregon in December.
M’ba is not all that familiar with USC or the Gamecock program in general. But they do have a way to connect with M’ba thru the legacy of a former player.
“I’m a very big fan of Javon Kinlaw,” M’ba said. “He’s the same size and weight. I watch him on tape and that helps me. I like to watch what tall guys do.”
Other reported offers for M’ba include Southern Cal, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, NC State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Missouri and Mississippi State. Thru eight games this season M’ba recorded 35 tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a scoop and score for 45 yards.
CB Emory Floyd (6-1 165) of Powder Springs, GA, who committed to USC in early July, was back in Columbia for the Florida game. Ironically, it was the Gators Floyd was favoring in the spring and early summer before taking his official visit to USC. And the Gators have been actively trying to flip him from the Gamecocks. But Floyd said after checking out the Gamecocks again they’ll be no flipping. “I really love Columbia,” Floyd said. “I’m one you say is locked in. When I went down there, the fans greeted me. I talked to coach Beamer in his office before the game started. He was telling me how he likes me a lot and I’m a great fit for the program.” Floyd also caught up with secondary coach Torrian Gray who has been a constant in his life since his commitment July 3rd. “Coach Gray hits me up almost every day,” Floyd said. “He’s teaching me how to be better and do right. We have a real cool bond. When I went down to Columbia, it was the same bond. Our relationship is cool.” Floyd has talked to Florida-centric websites about the Gators efforts to get him in for a game or an official visit. He said he really doesn’t see any of that happening at this point. “Before I was committed to South Carolina, I was thinking heavily about the Gators,” Floyd said. “When I took my official to South Carolina, it changed my mind about everything. Right now, I don’t know if I’m going to do an official to Florida. It’s kind of iffy. I might not. Game wise, I don’t think I’m going to go to any other games besides the Gamecocks.” Floyd said he might be back at USC for the Auburn game, and he said he’s definitely returning for the Clemson game. Floyd’s season is over. He said he had five interceptions and estimated making between 30-35 tackles. He will sign in December but won’t enroll until the summer.
One of top younger prospects in the state of Georgia visited Clemson for the Florida State game and is already looking forward to a return trip. QB Julian “JuJu” Lewis is a 2026 quarterback prodigy out of Carrollton (GA) who already has offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, and Penn State. If you talk to recruiting experts in Georgia, he is already earning lofty comparisons to former Peach State standouts Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Fields. Lewis is only in the 8th grade, so he plays for Carrollton’s 9th-grade squad. Under Georgia rules, he is not allowed on the sidelines or to dress out for a varsity contest, but his build would blend in nicely at the next level. He currently stands 6’1? and weighs close to 170 pounds. Lewis is also learning under Justin King, the same coach who mentored Lawrence at Cartersville. Lewis loved his visit for the Florida State game, where he spent time with former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd. “The coaches really care about their players’ success in life not just football,” the eighth grader noted. “Clemson is really about relationships. I spent some time with Tajh Boyd. Tajh knows the program better than anyone and he knows what I’m going through as a player. He told me to love the game and if I do it will take me places.” Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter also met with Lewis. “Coach Streeter talked to me about my family and my school and teammates. He said they are hearing great things about me from my coach. His message was continue to be a good teammate and leader.” Despite it being so early in his recruitment, Lewis already holds Clemson in high regard. “Clemson is awesome. I just have to keep working and hopefully when the time comes, they will want to offer me,” he said. “I would like to camp there again this summer if I can fit it in my schedule.”
USC and Clemson made the top 12 with 2023 OL/DL Luke Montgomery of Findlay, OH. The others on the list are Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Stanford, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan.
2023 TE Ethan Davis of Suwanee, GA named a top seven of USC, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Ole Miss.
. New USC offers:
2023 SAF Kaleb Spencer (6-3 200) of South Chesterfield, VA; 2023 SAF Cameron Upshaw (6-1 165) of Perry, FL; 2023 RB Benjamin Hall of Kennesaw, GA; 2024 ATH Demarcus Riddick (6-2 190) of Clanton, AL; 2024 LB Anthony Speca (6-3 220) of Pittsburgh; 2024 OL Jordan Seaton (6-5 295) of Washington, DC.
2023 SAF Sonny Styles of Pickerington, OH, who had a Clemson offer and visited in September, committed to Ohio State.
Clemson target 2023 LB Tausili Akana of Honolulu was offered by Penn State.
Former BHP DB Bralyn Oliver, who is transferring from Louisville, was offered by Oregon State. He visited Charlotte last weekend.
Trinity Collegiate RB Reggion Bennett was offered by Eastern Illinois.
Basketball News:
The Clemson basketball program scored a major recruiting victory Wednesday when 6-7 RJ Godfrey of Snellville, GA announced a commitment to the Tigers. He chose the Tigers from a short list that also included Georgia, Ole Miss, Utah, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech. He’s the third commitment for Brad Brownell’s 2022 class joining 6-9 Chauncey Wiggins of Loganville, GA and 6-5 Chauncey Gibson of Dallas. Godfrey actually is a Georgia legacy. He’s the son of former Bulldog and NFL linebacker Randall Godfrey. His younger brother, in fact, is a football prospect. Both of them visited Clemson for the Florida State game. Godfrey also took visits to Texas Tech, Utah, Ole Miss, Georgia, Georgia Tech and George Mason.
The Tigers also signed earlier commitments 6-9 Chauncey Wiggins and 6-5 Chauncey Gibson.
6-8 Daniel Hankins-Sanford of Charlotte last week committed to and later signed with USC over East Tennessee State and Georgia Southern. He joins 6-8 Zachary Davis of Denmark-Olar as Gamecock signees. Hankins-Sanford made his official visit with the Gamecocks the weekend of the Vanderbilt football game. While on campus, he got the chance to watch the team practice and came away feeling the program was right for him. “I feel like I fit in his (Martin’s) system, Hankins-Sanford said after his visit. “I feel like I fit in what he’s trying to do over there at South Carolina. He’s a great coach, somebody that I have I trust in. I know I can meet the demands on the defensive end, that’s not a concern. The offensive game is not a concern either. Just a little touching up on areas here and there. I’ve been working on staying balance on my shot, ball-handling and being consistent. I can knock the three down. I’ve got the outside game, and the mid-range is there. It’s just staying consistent with everything.” Hankins-Sanford averaged over 22 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. His coach Brian Frasier said the Gamecocks are getting a prospect with a lot of promise in his yes. “He can guard one thru five. He’s all muscle, athletic,” Frasier said. “He has only been playing since the seventh grade, so he has a lot of upside. To be able to play the wing, to be able to post, he has some major upside. The biggest thing I love about him is his ability to guard one thru five. He shot threes last year around 40%. He can get it off the bounce. He got it anyway he wanted it. Dunks, offensive rebounds, drives to the basket, pullups, threes, he just kind of had his way wherever he wanted to go.”
7-1 Christian Reeves of Oak Hill Academy, VA has been a USC target going on four years. The Gamecocks are going to have to wait a little longer to see if he becomes one of them. Reeves said Wednesday night he has decided not to sign during this early period and will wait until April. USC and Minnesota have been his top two schools, but he’s keeping the door open for any newcomers. “It’s really still open right now to be honest. I’ll probably end up waiting it out a little bit longer,” Reeves said. “I just talked to my parents and coach, and that’s what I think the best decision is for me at this time. Other schools are allowed to enter. Everything is still open for me.” Reeves took an official visit to USC in June and one to Minnesota in September. He said Georgia recently made contact with him, and other schools have been in touch with his coach about him. Reeves also has been in touch with Gamecock head coach Frank Martin, and both he and his parents talked last week with recruiter Chuck Martin. “I’ve been open with them about this whole process,” Reeves said. “That’s one think coach (Frank) Martin wanted me to do. So, they said they’ll probably offer another big, and he might commit, but they are still going to keep recruiting me.” Reeves has not planned any other official visits, and at this point he’s not planning another trip to see the Gamecocks. “I’ve already been there,” Reeves said. “I think students being on campus would obviously be a little bit different, but I’ve already been to basketball games and football games, so I feel like I have a good understanding.” Reeves said his basketball schedule at Oak Hill will prevent him from making many visits, though he might be able to schedule some for his Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. At one point, Reeves talked about announcing a commitment on his birthday, December 14th, but that seems unlikely now.
Clemson target 6-7 Ven-Allen Lubin of Orlando committed to Notre Dame.
Wofford signed 6-4 Josh Morissette of Exeter, NH and 6-3 Jackson Paveletzke of Appleton, WI.
Furman signed 6-7 Ben Vanderwal of Elmhurst, IL and 6-7 Davis Molnar of Fayetteville, NC.
Presbyterian signed 6-4 Houston Jones of Dutch Fork.
The USC women signed 6-0 Talaysia Cooper of East Clarendon.
6-6 Josh Reed of Atlanta, who made an official visit to USC in September, signed with Cincinnati.
2023 6-4 Marquavious Brown of Covington, GA, who had a USC offer, committed to Georgia.
2023 6-4 Braylen Blue of Madison, WI visited Clemson over the weekend.
Baseball News:
RHP Dylan Eskew (6-2 180) of Chipola JC, FL and Tampa committed to USC. He was a 24th round pick of Arizona out of high school and signed with Miami. He left Miami for Chipola and has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
2025 C/OF Mercer Hudson of Midland, GA committed to USC.
2025 3B/MIF Kelvyn Paulino of Thomasville, NC committed to USC.
2025 C Skylar Hegler of Andrew Jackson committed to Clemson.
C/1B/OF Mason Morris from Delaware committed to Coastal Carolina. He’s a member of the US Elite 2022 national team.