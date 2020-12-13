US Women’s Open pushed to today
HOUSTON — The latest U.S. Women’s Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until today.
Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off.
The USGA moved up tee times as early as possible Sunday because of the forecast, and the final round was just over an hour old when thunderstorms in the area caused play to be stopped. It never resumed, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain falling before there was no point in trying to restart.
The turf in the December climate doesn’t drain as quickly. Plus, heavy rain soaked the course Friday after the second round. There was standing water across Champions even during spells when rain subsided.
It will be the first Monday finish for the U.S. Women’s Open since So Yeon Ryu won at The Broadmoor in Colorado in 2011.
Clemson falls
to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Clemson suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Panthers outscored the Tigers 31-10 in the fourth quarter and came away with an 80-71 win at the Petersen Events Center.
Offensively, Clemson (6-1, 1-1) and Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1) were rather evenly matched on the afternoon. The Tigers shot 39.7 percent from the field, and the Panthers compiled a shooting percentage of 43.8. Clemson connected on five 3-point attempts and made 12 free throws, while Pitt made six threes and 18 free throws. The Tigers finished with 39 rebounds, including 18 offensive boards, and 30 points in the paint. They also tallied 18 assists, 24 bench points and 23 points off Pitt’s 20 turnovers. The Panthers benefited from 43 rebounds and 20 fast break points.
Gabby Elliott and Amari Robinson commandeered the Clemson offense with 17 points apiece. Elliott went 7-of-14 on shot attempts and grabbed four rebounds. Robinson was an efficient 8-for-10 from the field and pulled down a team-high eight boards. Kendall Spray knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc and finished with seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Despite fouling out, Pitt’s Dayshanette Harris led all players with 21 points to go along with her five assists.
Bearcats can’t contain Aiken’s shooting
AIKEN — The Lander men’s basketball team was unable to contain the long-range scoring of the USC Aiken Pacers, as the Bearcats fell 81-73 at the Aiken Convocation Center.
Lander now sits at 1-2 overall while Aiken moves to 1-1 with the win.
Lander was led by junior Jermaine Patterson, who put up 32 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. Patterson also hauled in seven rebounds and two steals to go along with his scoring prowess.
Verstappen offers sign of things to come
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen offered a sign of things to come next year by winning the last race of the Formula One season in dominant style at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.
His victory was only his second this season, such has been the dominance of Mercedes. But he drove flawlessly from pole position to hand Mercedes a rare defeat, finishing a whopping 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton.
It was the first time Mercedes has not won at the Yas Marina circuit since Sebastian Vettel’s 13th win of the season cemented his fourth world title with Red Bull back in 2013.
Columbus Crew
win 2nd MLS title
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No matter the absences from the lineup or the opponent, Caleb Porter implored the Columbus Crew to impose themselves.
Porter’s players responded, putting aside the recent history of the defending champion Seattle Sounders and capping the most unpredictable of MLS seasons with one of the league’s original franchises raising a championship trophy.
“We were not going to let history in the past determine today,” Porter said. “This is our year. This is going to be our year, it was going to be our day, it was going to be our trophy. And that was my message before the game. I don’t care what they’ve done in the past, it’s going to be decided on today.”