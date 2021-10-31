It was Clemson’s turn this past weekend to show Arch Manning and his family the recruiting love.
The 2023 quarterback from New Orleans and his parents were in for the Florida State game, his latest stop on a tour for games that has also taken him to Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss.
The recruiting interest in Manning has grown to the point where Vegas has taken noticed and issued odds on where he will land. Texas is the favorite at 3/1 with Georgia 7/2, Alabama 4/1, Ole Miss 9/2, LSU 5/1, Clemson 11/2 and SMU 12/1. The odds were posted prior to the Clemson visit.
Clemson had or was expecting to have several other top targets from the 2023 and ’24 classes in for the game.
2023:
Markee Anderson, OL, Dorman
Kelby Collins, DE, Gardendale (AL)
Monroe Freeling, OT, Oceanside Collegiate
Grant Godfrey, LB, Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett
AJ Harris, CB, Phenix City (AL) Glenwood School
Daylan Smothers, RB, Charlotte (NC) Chambers
Peter Woods, DL, Alabaster (AL) Thompson
2024:
Mazeo Bennett, WR, Greenville
KJ Bolden, ATH, Buford (GA)
Walt Flynn, C, Loganville (GA) Grayson
Brandon Winton, WR, Knoxville (TN) Web School
Also, 2026 QB Julian Lewis (6-1 165) of Carrollton, GA planned visit Clemson Saturday. He already has offers from Florida, Georgia Tech and Penn State.
Antonio Williams of Dutch Fork and Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach are widely regarded as the state’s two top wide receivers for the 2022 class. But the state’s leading receiver, according to stats compiled by The High School Sports Report, is DJ Black (6-2 185) of Chapman.
Going into Friday night, Black had 72 catches for 1358 yards and 17 touchdowns. That’s 24 more catches than Williams, the state’s second leading receiver. Despite the gaudy numbers, Black does not have gaudy offers.
Army, Navy and Howard are his only three at this point.
He’s hoping that will soon change, especially with USC showing legitimate interest. Black visited USC as a fan for the Kentucky game. Then receivers coach Justin Stepp invited him to come in as a recruit for the Vanderbilt game.
“It was amazing,” Black said. “He (Stepp) told me he’s been watching for a while and he’s going to come to my next home game this Friday. I didn’t get to talk to him much because he talked to me before the game, but he said that I was good enough to play there and he will come watch me. I feel like I will get an offer from there. It would mean everything to me because I grew up watching Carolina.”
The last two great players to come out of Chapman, Toby Cates and Deebo Samuel, both went on to star as receivers at USC. Black, who was selected for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Game, would love to have the chance to follow their lead, though he said he wouldn’t necessarily commit on the spot with an offer. He does not have any other visits planned at this point but would return to USC if Stepp invites him to another game.
USC will host Florida Saturday night hoping to make the Gators their first marquis victory of the season.
Off the field, the Gators are trying to snatch away one of the Gamecocks’ top commitments for the 2022 class in CB Emory Floyd of Powder Springs, GA. Floyd told 247Sports he is planning to visit Florida for a couple of late season games, and he plans to take an official visit there in December.
Floyd also visited Florida in June. In the story, Floyd pointed out that all of his family is from Florida, and that Florida has been his “dream school.” Floyd took official visits to USC and Auburn in June. He committed to the Gamecocks on July 3rd.
2023 DE Zavion Hardy (6-5 235) of Macon, GA has USC in his top 10. The others are Virginia Tech, Georgia, Ole Miss, NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Michigan and Southern Cal. He was at USC for a camp in June.
USC target DE James Pearce of Charlotte was offered by Florida.
USC target WR Kaleb Webb of Powder Springs, GA, who has been committed to East Carolina, was offered by Michigan.
USC target WR Dane Key of Lexington, KY committed to Kentucky.
USC offered 2024 ATH Kesean Henderson (6-0 180) of Hopewell, VA, 2024 WR/DB Tyseer Denmark of Philadelphia and 2024 WR Micah Gilbert (6-4 193) of Charlotte.
DB Tavin Ward of Palmetto Prep committed to USF.
2023 DE Monteque Rhames II of Sumter was offered by West Virginia.
Planned visits for this past weekend:
2023 Wren DB Travon West to visit Appalachian State
2024 QB Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge to Ohio State
2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin to NC State.
Basketball News:
6-8 Daniel Hankins-Sanford of Charlotte is a top target for USC basketball coach Frank Martin and assistant coach Brian Steele as the November signing period approaches. Hankins-Sanford has narrowed his decision to the Gamecocks, Georgia Southern and ETSU. He made official visits to all three, with the Gamecock visit coming the weekend of the Vanderbilt football game. “The visit was great. I liked the environment, I liked the town,” Hankins-Sanford said. “They look forward to Gamecock basketball.” Hankins-Sanford also got the chance to watch the Gamecocks practice. “I feel like I fit in his (Martin’s) system. I feel like I fit in what he’s trying to do over there at South Carolina. He’s a great coach, somebody that I have I trust in. I know I can meet the demands on the defensive end, that’s not a concern. The offensive game is not a concern either. Just a little touching up on areas here and there. I’ve been working on staying balance on my shot, ball-handling and being consistent. I can knock the three down. I’ve got the outside game, and the mid-range is there. It’s just staying consistent with everything.” Hankins-Sanford has not set a date for a decision, though he wants to get it done before his season starts November 22nd. He’s also not sure if he’ll sign in November. “I’m keeping my recruiting a hundred percent open,” Hankins-Sanford said. “I’m not leaning towards anyone just yet. I talked with coach Brian Steele (Monday around 4:00 PM) on South Carolina’s standpoint with the recruiting, so they’ve got a good understanding. I talk to coach Steele pretty often. I feel like they are on me pretty well.” Last season Hankins-Sanford averaged over 22 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Clemson target 6-7 Randall Godfrey Jr. of Snellville, GA made an official visit to Texas Tech during last week according to Dan McDonald of Rivals. He has also taken official visits to George Mason, Ole Miss and Utah. Clemson and Georgia Tech also are working him for visits.
6-10 Noah Clowney of Dorman is set to announce his commitment on Monday. He’s choosing from Indiana, Virginia Tech, Florida and Alabama.
2023 6-8 GG Jackson of Ridge View plans to visit Georgetown this week according to Hilltop Hoops.
2024 6-5 Cam Scott of Lexington visited Clemson Saturday.
Baseball News:
OF Collin Dupre (5-10 160) of Dutchtown, LA committed to USC. He originally was committed to Texas A&M and backed off that following the coaching change.
2024 RHP Anthony Wilkie (6-5 205) of Gainesville, FL committed to Clemson.