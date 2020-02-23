CLEMSON — Pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to score the go-ahead run in Clemson’s 3-1 victory Sunday against Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 7-0, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-6.
In the fifth inning, Dylan Brewer lined a two-out single, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a balk.
The Seawolves scored for the first time in the series in the seventh inning after a costly Tiger error when Shane Paradine lofted a sacrifice fly to snap Clemson’s 33 scoreless innings pitched streak over four games.
In the eighth inning, two two-out hit-by-pitches and a walk loaded the bases, then Hawkins walked to score Kier Meredith. Bryce Teodosio added a run-scoring single in the frame.
Carson Spiers (1-0) pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (0-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers conclude their eight-game homestand at 4 p.m. Tuesday against East Tennessee State.
Northwestern 4, USC 3COLUMBIA — A bases-loaded walk to Charlie Maxwell in the top of the 10th inning gave Northwestern a 4-3 extra-inning win over South Carolina on Sunday at Founders Park. Northwestern took the series, winning two out of three games.
Northwestern scored a run in the top of the third as Leo Kaplan scored on a wild pitch. The game remained that way until the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, George Callil was hit by a pitch and Anthony Amicangelo walked. Noah Campbell then brought everyone home with a three-run blast to the Carolina bullpen, his first of the season.
The Wildcats answered with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at three. Stephen Hrustich homered to left in the sixth, then, with one out in the seventh and runners on the corners, Shawn Goosenberg hit a fly ball to right that Andrew Eyster caught at the wall. A 9-6-3 putout at first to double off Anthony Calarco was successful, but Maxwell scored before the second out.