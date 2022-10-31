Clemson has always done a good job when it comes to protecting their recruiting interests in their backyard of Daniel High School.
Saturday afternoon the latest major talent produced by the Lions, ATH Misun Kelley (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) announced his commitment to the Tigers with his intentions to sign in December and enroll in January. Kelley is a major cog for the team with the state’s current longest winning streak, which stands at 34.
Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham and corners coach Mike Reed have had their eyes on Kelley during the recruiting process, so he could help out the Tigers in both places.
“My offer is for athlete, but they like me more for receiver,” Kelley said in October. “If they see me at DB to help the team out more, then I’d be a DB. If I was playing the receiver side of the ball, they like me at slot.”
Kelley, a former Virginia Tech commitment, was offered by Dabo Swinney earlier this month after he backed off the pledge to the Hokies. He visited Clemson for the Syracuse game and has an official visit set for the weekend of the USC game. Kelley also drew interest from Florida and Oklahoma. He gives the Tigers 21 commitments and their third at wide receiver, if that’s where he starts out.
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers played in the biggest game of his career Friday night in leading his team past West Florence to complete an undefeated regular season. There will be more big games for Sellers to come as his team moves through the playoffs. Off the field, the Syracuse commitment saw his recruiting take a turn recently when USC coach Shane Beamer called him and offered him for the 2023 class, one in which the Gamecocks have yet to add a quarterback.
“It was exciting,” Sellers said. “Everybody was asking and wondering why they hadn’t offered, then they finally offered, so it was exciting. He (Beamer) liked what I was about, how I was on the field and off the field, how I could produce in their offense.”
“They do like a pro-style scheme offense,” he said. “Really just spreading the ball around, getting the ball in the other plays hands is the main thing.”
Sellers had planned to go to Syracuse for the Notre Dame game, but the noon kickoff forced him to cancel those plans. He’s already taken his official visit there. As for getting back to USC for one of their remaining home games, that’s up in the air depending on his dad’s work schedule. And he said he and Beamer have not talked about setting up an official visit. Sellers said other schools showing strong interest are Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, USF and Tulane. He plans to sign in December and enroll in January.
SAF Khalil Barnes of Bogart, GA was back at Clemson for the Syracuse game. Barnes has been giving the Tigers a serious look since receiving an offer from them in late September. Not long after that, he decommitted from Wake Forest, and his recruiting took off with offers coming in from Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Notre Dame.
Barnes was taken inside the Clemson program Saturday by Dabo Swinney and the coaches and really liked what he saw.
“Meeting with Coach Swinney before the game, and after the game, seeing history being made and the atmosphere in that locker room was cool,” Barnes recalled about what he most enjoyed about the day. “Everybody was celebrating saying everybody doubted us, everybody thought it was over. It’s a four-quarter game. They never lost faith and they always knew they could win the game, and to come back to do it was cool. And then Coach Swinney coming in with that same kind of energy for his team was cool to see.”
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.