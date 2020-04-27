Clemson has canceled all its in-person, on-campus athletic and academic camps due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That includes two weeks of coach Dabo Swinney’s football camps where the Tigers coaches have the chance to meet and watch prep athletes work out each summer.
The university announced its decision on Monday. It said the school will remain closed until May 8.
Late spring and summer camps are popular stops for young people eager to gain instruction and contacts with Clemson coaches in all sports. Swinney and his staff have done well in attracting some of the nation’s top players, in part because they came to work out at the school’s facilities. Clemson finished with the No. 1 recruiting class for this upcoming football season, according to ESPN.com.
Falcons sign 20 college free agents
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After focusing on defense in the NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons added more help on offense when they agreed to contracts with 20 college free agents on Monday.
Atlanta announced agreements with three undrafted wide receivers on Monday: Jalen McCleskey of Tulane, Chris Rowland of Tennessee State and Juwan Green of Albany.
McCleskey transferred from Oklahoma State in 2018. His father, former Saints and Cardinals defensive back J.J. McCleskey, is Tulane's secondary coach.
The Falcons also reached deals with tight ends Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt and Caleb Repp of Utah State. Pinkney is from Norcross High School near Atlanta.
AP Source: Sixers' Eversley to be new Bulls GM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced. ESPN first reported the hiring.
Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls' first black general manager after four years in Philadelphia's front office — the past two as senior vice president of player personnel.
Tiger, Phil to stage TV match vs. Brady, Manning
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action.
And this time, they'll have company.
Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards.
Turner said all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
International players added to NFL rosters
NEW YORK — Each of the NFC East teams will carry an international player on its practice squad in the upcoming season.
As part of its developmental program, the NFL has assigned Mexico's Isaac Alarcon to Dallas, Germany's David Bada to Washington, Australia's Matt Leo to Philadelphia, and Austria's Sandro Platzgummer to the New York Giants. The division was chosen as part of a random draw.
The clubs will carry these overseas players on their roster through training camp. At that time, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member who is ineligible to be activated during the 2020 season.