Everybody celebrates in their own way as one Abbeville High School student shows as he and his classmates march to their graduation ceremony. INSET TOP LEFT: Abbeville High School students are about to send their caps flying during Friday’s graduation ceremony. INSET TOP RIGHT: Donna Barnes takes a photo with Kamaria Gray after the graduation ceremony for Abbeville High School’s class of 2023. INSET MIDDLE: Several audience members for Abbeville High School’s graduation ceremony wore T-shirts honoring particular students. INSET BOTTOM: Members of Abbeville High School’s class of 2023 take one last photo with friends after Friday’s graduation ceremony.
Sometimes you can’t help but cheer. That was the case when more than 100 students at Abbeville High School received their diplomas.
Hundreds more crowded Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena on Friday for commencement, as relatives and friends lined up to erupt into cheers despite an admonition from authorities to stay on their best behavior. Hugs joined the cheering as new graduates walked out of the arena with diplomas in hand amid countless fist bumps and exclamations of, “We did it!”