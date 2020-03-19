A happy birthday doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Here are some cool gift ideas for infants and preschoolers intended to make learning fun, all which cost less than $25:
• Dump Truck Fun: Great for children ages 6-36 months, the interactive VTech Drop & Go Dump Truck encourages motor skill development, plays melodies and phrases, and teaches numbers and colors. Kids can drop a colorful ball into the top of the dump truck and watch it tumble into the bucket, then push or pull the truck along to see the balls rumble inside.
• Little Scribes: Give kids ages 3-6 years a head start on mastering their writing skills with the Write & Learn Creative Center, which provides animated demonstrations to help preschoolers learn proper stroke order for uppercase and lowercase letters, and can be customized so that children can learn to write their names step-by-step. This is a great gift option for little artists, too. Kids can choose activities that help them learn to draw, progressing from simple lines and shapes to 26 different objects or explore their creativity by drawing their own pictures with the included stencils and stamps.
• Pets On-the-Go: Packed with learning fun, the Care for Me Learning Carrier is an interactive pet carrier that lets little ones take their plush pet on-the-go, encouraging nurturing while learning letters, colors, shapes, pet care and more. With sliding and spinning parts, the carrier promotes motor skill development and comes with four pet care accessories so that toddlers ages 9-36 months can groom, feed and play with the puppy.
• Lay a Beat: Your child can rock out and learn to keep a beat with the KidiBeats Drum Set. This drum set for kids ages 2-5 years comes with a pair of drumsticks that can be used to tap the four different electronic learning drums. Kids can drum freestyle or play along to nine pre-set melodies in a variety of musical styles including rock, dance and pop. For more structured play, toddlers can follow the lights on the drums as they learn about letters and numbers. With four ways to play and a variety of sounds, making music is fun with this educational toy.