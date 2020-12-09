With the holiday season underway, why not enjoy it at the beach? As 2020 comes to a close, Myrtle Beach welcomes visitors with safe experiences, travel deals and amazing opportunities to create special memories. You can find plenty of safe entertainment options, theatrical adventures and all kinds of outdoor activities to ensure a memorable trip.
Traveling not only helps promote happiness and reduces stress, but a trip to a destination that's home to beautiful beaches, 60 miles of coastline and festive experiences will help you recharge, reconnect and feel ready to take on 2021.
Holiday events and performances
Here are just some ways to celebrate the season, create memories and enjoy festive adventures at Myrtle Beach.
The South's Grandest Christmas Show at the Alabama Theatre offers a holiday musical experience that's sure to put you in the holiday spirit. The performance celebrates the true meaning of Christmas with a festive combination of traditional Christmas classics and contemporary holiday favorites.
Carolina Opry Christmas Special at the Carolina Opry, also known as the Grand Strand's first live theatre, is a family-owned venture that started over 30 years ago. Enjoy its 35th Carolina Opry Christmas Special, one of the venue's most beloved holiday shows.
Christmas at Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show re-imagines Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol with a surprising pirate twist. A Mystical Christmas Spirit takes "Captain Scrooge" on a journey to find the true meaning of Christmas. You'll find your family laughing along as giant Christmas toys come to life and perform acrobatics high above a lagoon.
Nights of a Thousand Candles hosted by Brookgreen Gardens brings the gardens to life each year with a magical light display featuring more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and sparkling lights. This spectacular event allows guests to meander through the beautiful gardens with a warm cup of cider, or dance to holiday music.
Complimentary Holiday Carriage Rides from 3 to 6 p.m. are available each Sunday in December at Dolce Lusso Salon. Guests will enjoy a relaxing atmosphere and leisurely carriage ride through The Market Common, with social distancing protocols in place.
Holiday shopping galore
Visitors can also experience a variety of unique Myrtle Beach shopping experiences to find the perfect gift for loved ones who couldn't make it to the Grand Strand.
Barefoot Landing is home to specialty shops, unexpected treasures and an impressive variety of restaurants featuring local cuisine, for a true Southern experience along the Intercoastal Waterway.
Conway Glass is known for one-of-a-kind glass products you can't find anywhere else, including handcrafted ornaments and holiday decor. Established in 1986, Conway Glass offers visitors the chance to explore their glass blowing studio and gallery, or take a special class to learn about the glass blowing process.
Market Common boasts a small town atmosphere with big experiences. Travelers can embrace the holiday season while discovering the charming local boutiques and unique dining opportunities that call Market Common home.
Brookgreen Gardens Museum Shop provides handcrafted pottery, an array of home goods and a fascinating collection of books, including the Magnificent Brookgreen Storyhouse Book series written and illustrated by staff, friends and volunteers - which makes a truly special holiday gift.
Broadway at the Beach helps visitors create magical memories of their own. The shopping center houses an array of inviting restaurants and unique holiday shopping experiences for all ages.
If you're still dreaming of that perfect trip to the beach, Visit Myrtle Beach is hosting Escape to the Beach, allowing you the chance to win a getaway for two. Share one of your favorite Myrtle Beach memories for the opportunity to win a two-night trip, including attraction tickets and dining credits. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2021.
Visit Myrtle Beach values the health and safety of all its residents and visitors. For more on the current status of travel in Myrtle Beach, check out VisitMyrtleBeach.com. Visitors are encouraged to check with any attractions and businesses they will be visiting for specific safety protocols.