CBS' Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award Associated Press Feb 16, 2023 PHOENIX — "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.The honor is given every year by the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.King is expected to attend a Feb. 21 awards luncheon at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Phoenix.She is the 39th recipient of the award. Past honorees include Anderson Cooper, Judy Woodruff and Bob Woodward.