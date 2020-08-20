Cambridge Academy lost to Oakbrook Prep on Thursday night in five sets, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 9-15.
For Cambridge, Jordan Mapes had eight kills, one block and 16 digs. Lindsey Lee had six kills, 10 digs and one ace. Faith Harvley had 10 kills, seven blocks, six digs and four aces. Reagan Myers had four kills, two blocks and one dig. Jillian Mapes had three kills, eight digs, nine aces and three assists. Virginia Glenn Donaghy had one kill and one dig.
Cambridge moves on to face King Academy in an away game next Thursday.