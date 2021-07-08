Stellantis plans to go electric and hybrid
DETROIT — Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors.
CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 311 miles to 497 miles.
It also will have three electric drive modules to power all of its vehicles, and Stellantis will take advantage of its scale to reduce electric vehicle costs. The company expects to reduce battery costs by more than 40% from 2020 to 2024 with two new battery chemistries. It plans to introduce solid-state battery technology by 2026 that can store more energy than current versions.
Engine block heater problems arise for GM
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel trucks in the U.S. again because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires.
The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and optional engine block heaters.
GM says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that shorts can develop in the heater cord or terminals that connect the cable to the block heater. Coolant can leak from the block heater and come in contact with the cable terminals, possibly causing a fire. The heaters are used to keep the block warm in extreme cold temperatures.
US average mortgage rates continue to fall
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates continued to fall this week, tracking a decline in yields on Treasury securities as the bond market continues to signal concerns over the strength of the recovery from the pandemic recession.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.90% from 2.98% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.03% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, fell to 2.20% from 2.26% last week. Freddie Mac economists expect economic growth to push mortgage rates higher in the second half of the year.
Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas
DETROIT — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries.
The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years.
Mazda says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the emblem can shatter and send plastic fragments into the vehicles.
Israel targeting Hamas’ cryptocurrency accounts
JERUSALEM — Israel said Thursday it will begin seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas group to raise money for its armed wing.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered security forces to seize the accounts after a joint operation “uncovered a web of electronic wallets” used by Hamas to raise funds using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the ministry said.
It said Hamas has been waging an online campaign to raise donations for its military wing, efforts that accelerated after the 11-day Gaza war in May. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are favored for illicit transactions because they are perceived as hard to trace.