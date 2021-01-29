Service isn’t always a job; sometimes it’s a calling.
That’s how John Sutherland sees his decision to seek the Abbeville City Council District 3 seat. The political newcomer filed to seek the seat along with Sandi Hood and Olin Henderson. The election will be March 9 at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex.
Vacant buildings are one of his concerns, along with road conditions. A lot of roads need to be repaired, he said. With all the vacant buildings, downtown looks like a ghost town.
“It’s all about the support of the community that keeps these small businesses going.”
“We’ve gotten a lot that have come in, but there’s still a lot more,” said Sutherland, who has lived in Abbeville for four years. “We need to give business the drive to come to Abbeville.”
“I’ve got about 24 years experience in the soft drink business, plus seven years of experience running my own business,” he said. “I know what it takes to bring in new business.”
Sutherland, 48, works as a supervisor with PepsiCo. He previously worked with the Coca Cola company before diving into entrepreneurship.
It must have been a hard dive as Sutherland recalled operating a convenience store in Oconee, and a short-order restaurant and a tanning salon in Anderson.
“Go big or go home,” he said about the experience. “I enjoyed it and I got a notch in my belt.”
His advice anybody thinking about entrepreneurship? Open just one business.
Owning your own business is freedom and it’s dangerous, Sutherland said. The freedom part of it is almost scary because you have no one really to answer to.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world. Everybody needs to try it once,” he said.
He and his fiancee, Diane Johnson, also do volunteer work with UCMAC, the animal shelter, nursing homes and other organizations. One activity that stuck out was when the COVID-19 pandemic started. They worked with Wings 101 to feed essential workers. They fed nearly 200 people over a 2-3-week period. The experience weighed on him, he said.
“I want to do more. I want to try to ‘boom’ this city,” Sutherland said. “This is where I want to stay.”
“Everybody is so close, it’s tight-knit. It’s a beautiful town and everybody cares for one another,” he said. His hope is to get buildings filled and “get more people to experience what we experience by living here.”