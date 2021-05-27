Fuel prices unlikely
to deter travelers
NEW YORK — Memorial Day weekend gasoline prices are at their highest levels in seven years, but experts don’t expect the steep prices at the pumps to keep eager motorists off the road.
After more than a year of caution during the pandemic, there’s pent-up demand for travel. And with vaccination rates increasing and coronavirus cases falling, some people are seizing the opportunity for a change of scenery during what has traditionally been one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.
Universal hikes base pay to $15 an hour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that it’s raising the starting minimum wage at the Florida theme park complex to $15 an hour.
Universal says the higher wages apply to both full and part-time workers starting June 27. That makes Universal the first resort in central Florida’s theme park mecca to raise its base pay to $15 an hour, though unionized workers at its cross-town rival, Walt Disney World, three years ago approved a contract raising the hourly minimum to $15 by October 2021. Universal workers aren’t unionized.
The wage hike applies only to the Florida resort and not to its other parks, Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said in an email.
Shell Oil sells Alabama refinery for $75 million
MOBILE, Ala. — Shell Oil Co. said Thursday it will sell an Alabama refinery designed to produce 90,000 barrels of crude oil and other products daily to Texas-based Vertex Energy for $75 million.
Shell said the cash deal was part of its plan to shed refineries that aren’t aligned with trading hubs, chemical plants and marketing businesses.
Located on the northern end of Mobile Bay, the refinery will offer jobs to its current workforce as it changes hands. Aside from the refinery complex, Vertex will purchase its hydrocarbon inventory at the time the sale is complete, which could add from $65 million to $85 million to the deal.
US average mortgage rates decline
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan below the 3% mark. Signs continued of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.
Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95% from 3% last week. At this time last year, the average long-term rate was 3.15%.
The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, eased to 2.27% from 2.29% last week.
Bank CEOs testify
in front of Congress
WASHINGTON — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks are back in front of Congress, where they faced another round of questioning reflecting the deep partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans.
The House hearing Thursday comes after senators on Wednesday questioned the six CEOs on topics ranging from climate change, voting rights to racial inequities.
It is the second hearing Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California and chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has held since Democrats took control of the House in 2019. In the earlier hearing, many of the same CEOs were questioned about their commitments to diversity and about the fees they charge customers.