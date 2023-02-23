Building Permits Jan. 25 Wanda Rinker Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger Bowie, 201 Augusta Circle, demolition of home.George Thomas and Linda Hentz, 3718 McCormick Highway, Bradley, demolish mobile home.Janice Long, 261 Headwater Drive, seawall construction.Dwight Lippy, 333 Compass Point, Ninety Six, $627,000, new residential construction.David and Lorna Kithil, 223 Compass Point, Ninety Six, $610,000, new construction.Mount Moriah Solar Farm LLC, 1702 Mt. Moriah Road.Justin Quarles, 216 Thrush Road, Ninety Six.James and Brenda Balchin, 7521 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $76,350, add garage w/bathroom, laundry.Virginia Cameron, 2010 Ridge Road, Hodges, $6,000, 12x24 garage.Delmar Brewington, 105 Karlie Court, $4,000, reroof.John and Melissa Granelli, 112 Frances, $7,200, new roof.Thomas Mauldin, 133 Sproles Ave, $4,800, reroof.Annie Black Life Estate, 3419 Louden Road, Ninety Six, $4,000, install metal roof.Jerry Arnold, 4210 Cokesbury Road, Hodges, $2,500, reroof outbuilding.Joe Williams, 143 Highland Drive, $4,147, reroof home.Ann Broome, 113 Henrietta Ave., $8,527, 13 replacement windows.Bennie Mathis Life Estate, 2434 Cokesbury Road, $8,700, roof replacement.North Properties LLC, 352 Creswell Ave., $4,500, replace porch wood and six windows.Richard Sr. and Richard Jr. Lyons, 122 Effie Drive, $5,000, new roof.Linda Elliott, 201 Alpine Way, $5,000, reroof.Christine Martin, 443 Grace St., $5,000, new roof.Marlene De La Luz, 719 Pearl St., $2,000, new roof. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Couple's journey with loss, faith Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Greenwood man sues SCDOT, others after I-85 crash Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Abbeville might dedicate park for city council member Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements Smith receives scholarship check from GCMA GCCF awards grant to BSA - Blue Ridge Council Green attends Digestive Disease National Coalition Daughters of the American Revolution meet at library Church members attend Gullah Geeche event