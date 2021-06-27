JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women’s golf.
Korda nearly holed out with a 7-wood from 243 yards for a tap-in eagle, and the 22-year-old American seized control by using her length from that graceful swing for another eagle that sent her on her way to victory in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
At 19-under 269, she tied the Women’s PGA record to par last matched by Inbee Park at Westchester Country Club in 2015.
Steve Stricker wins senior event title
AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Sunday at difficult Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title.
Van der Poel in lead at Tour de France
MUR-DE-BRETAGNE, France — What his grandfather failed to do in 14 editions of the Tour de France, Mathieu van der Poel achieved at his first attempt.
The Tour debutant pointed a finger toward the sky in memory of his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, as he crossed the finish line of the second stage at the Tour de France on Sunday to snatch the coveted yellow jersey.
Verstappen continues F1 dominance
SPIELBERG, Austria — Max Verstappen has won half of the races this Formula One season. The championship leader dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career.
Bowman benefits from Larson’s flat tire
LONG POND, Pa. — Alex Bowman made it six straight wins for Hendrick, and a shredded tire denied Kyle Larson’s bid for a fourth straight Cup victory Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
Cindric earns win in Xfinity Cup race
LONG POND, Pa. — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off a hard-charging Ty Gibbs on a Sunday full of big hits at Pocono Raceway.
Serena won’t play in Tokyo Olympics
WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.
Booker leads Suns to win vs. Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute and Phoenix escaped with an 84-80 victory Saturday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.
College baseball finals an all-SEC affair
OMAHA, Neb. — Tanner Leggett’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and the Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory over Texas on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs will play for its their first national title against Vanderbilt in an all-SEC, best-of-three series starting tonight.
Harris English wins in PGA event playoff
CROMWELL, Conn. — Harris English birdied the eighth hole of sudden death to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday, beating Kramer Hickok after both birdied the final hole of regulation to force the playoff.
English shot a 5-under 65 to finish the fourth round at 13 under, then made a 5-foot putt on the seventh trip down the 18th hole of the day. Hickok had missed a 36-foot birdie putt and finished the playoff with eight consecutive pars.