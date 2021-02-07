FLORENCE — The No. 6-ranked Lander men’s tennis team beat Barton, 4-2, on Sunday to claim its fourth City of Florence Invitational championship in the past five years.
Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro opened with a dominant 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles before Tommaso Rossin and Hugo Regner got Lander on the board with a 6-4 win at No. 1. Regner took a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles to put Lander up 2-1 before Barton tied the match with a win at the No. 5 spot. Thomas De Negri put the Bearcats back in front with a 6-1, 6-3 performance at No. 3, and Tattevin clinched the title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at the No. 2 slot.
Lander wrestling earns fifth win of season
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Lander wrestling team earned its fifth win of the season as it took down Mount Olive 29-12 on Sunday.
Lander kicked things off with a technical fall courtesy of freshman Kaiden Fisher to go up 5-0. The Bearcats didn’t earn any points until the 157-weight class as senior Jauquin Olivas earned his third major decision of the season to even things up at 9. Freshman Gavin Brady followed with a decision to give the Bearcats a 12-9 advantage.
Redshirt sophomore Jack Bond helped up the ante, as he earned Lander’s second technical fall to make it 17-9. Mount Olive took the next one to get within five, but back-to-back pins from sophomore Darius Parker and redshirt sophomore Cameron Coffman shut the door on a Trojan comeback.
Lander men’s tennis topples Mount Olive
FLORENCE — The No. 6-ranked Lander men’s tennis team didn’t drop a set as the Bearcats dispatch Mount Olive, 4-0, on Saturday at the City of Florence Invitational.
Lander used doubles wins from Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro at No. 3 and Adam Elliget and Matthew De Groot at No. 2 to grab the first point of the day. Thomas De Negri then got the Bearcats halfway home with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles. Tommaso Rossin followed at No. 5 with a 6-4, 6-1 victory and Hugo Regner got a 7-5, 6-2 win at the No. 6 spot.
LU women’s tennis nets win against Coker
FLORENCE — The Lander women’s tennis team won its first match of the City of Florence Invitational against Coker 4-0 on Saturday.
The Bearcats took down the Cobras in doubles play, as senior Lindsey Wiggins and freshman Shea Connelly won 6-1 while redshirt senior Eduarda Ferreira and freshman Chiara Gerbino won 6-1 to clinch the first point.
Sophomore Roberta Armani started things off with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 6 singles spot to make it 2-0 Lander. Ferreira took down her opponent in two sets, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 singles spot to make it 3-0. Senior Kayleigh Hahn clinched the victory with a 6-1,6-3 victory at the No. 4 singles spot.
Lander lacrosse gets non-conference victory
The Lander men’s lacrosse team opened its 2021 campaign with an 11-3 nonconference victory against Chowan on Saturday at Van Taylor Stadium. Krew Conroy had three goals and one assist, Drew Wilson scored three goals, and Liam Mackay made 10 saves.
Adam Mather tallied a pair of assists, while Noah Longest, Micah Oslund, Carson Theriault, Quinn Ingalls, and Nolan Oakey each scored once.
Clemson men hammer Syracuse
CLEMSON – Nick Honor sank four consecutive 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in a 78-61 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday.
Ten of 11 Tigers (12-5, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored.
Aamir Simms led the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and the seventh of his career. Honor scored 15, all on 3-pointers, and Clyde Trapp had a career-high 11 assists with eight rebounds.
Mississippi State downs South Carolina men
COLUMBIA – D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 29 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Mississippi State pulled away from South Carolina in the second half for a 75-59 win.
AJ Lawson’s dunk with 13:44 remaining to brought the Gamecocks within 50-49.
Mississippi State responded with a 13-0 outburst over the next five minutes and South Carolina never recovered.
Several inducted into Hall of Fame
Close friends Peyton Manning and John Lynch are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Joining them for the August enshrinements will be Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Alan Faneca among modern-day players, plus senior candidate Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores and contributor Bill Nunn.
Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Brooks Koepka looked as good as ever on the back nine Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, rallying for a PGA Tour victory.
He chipped in from 32 yards for his second eagle of the day on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead. A routine par on the 18th gave him a one-stroke victory.