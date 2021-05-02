The Lander baseball team split a doubleheader against USC Aiken on Saturday that featured Marshall Thompson setting the program's single-season strikeout record in game one and a walk-off victory in game two to conclude the season.
The Bearcats conclude the season at 20-19 overall and 16-16 in the PBC while USC Aiken concludes its season at 20-17 overall and 19-14 in the PBC
Thompson cemented himself among the Bearcat greats as he moved into first for the most strikeouts in a single season with 110. Thompson broke the previous record set by Will Jones and his 106 strikeouts in 2016.
Thompson is now third all-time in career strikeouts with 191.
Report: Cervenka signs with Chicago
Former Emerald High and Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka has agreed to terms to a contract on Sunday with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Cervenka went undrafted last season but had a Pro Day-style workout alongside Jackson Carman in Clemson last month.
Lander softball earns split with FMU
FLORENCE — The Lander softball team scored twice in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and earn a doubleheader split at Francis Marion on Sunday afternoon.
After dropping game one 9-0, the Bearcats took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third when Delaney Guerrero singled home Kyrah Phelix and Madison Ackerman. Francis Marion tied the score at 2-2 in the fourth inning, but Lander threatened in the sixth as the first two batters of the inning reached safely. With runners at second and third, Alana Frye laid down a bunt that plated Jillian Terpenning and put the Bearcats up 3-2. A walk to Reagan Lunsford loaded the bases and Morgan Watson drew another walk to increase the lead to 4-2. FMU could not get on the board in the final two innings as the Bearcats earned the split.
Barbara Cook (7-7) scattered eight hits in a complete-game effort, striking out four and walking one while allowing two runs. Cook and Bricelin Balcer led the offense with a pair of hits each in the second game.
Former drive McClure dies at 42
ABINGDON, Va. — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.
No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday.
The Washington County sheriff's office said McClure's body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.
Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix
Three intense wheel-to-wheel races with dogged defending and aggressive overtaking have made the Formula One season a thrilling battle so far, with veteran Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title and Max Verstappen going all out to stop him.
Hamilton's victory at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix was his second of the season and 97th of his glittering career. It also ensured all the races this year have seen Hamilton and Verstappen finish in the top two positions, with Verstappen winning one after going so close to winning the season's opener in Bahrain.
Burns gets 1st win on PGA Tour
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship.
Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on the 13th hole, and then the 24-year-old from Louisiana took it from there with two big birdies that led to a 3-under 68 and a three-shot victory Sunday.
Burns won for the first time on the PGA Tour after twice failing to convert 54-hole leads in the Houston Open last fall and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February.
Kim grabs victory in LPGA event
SINGAPORE — Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA's HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.
Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim's fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship, and her first LPGA Tour win in five years.
O'Ward gets his first IndyCar win
FORT WORTH, Texas — Pato O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go Sunday at Texas, and the Mexican-born driver stayed in front for his first IndyCar victory at what he considers his home track.
O'Ward celebrated four days before his 22nd birthday while driving for Arrow McLaren SP, and the organization will follow through with a promise to let him test a Formula One car at the end of the year.
The race was the second in as many days at Texas, and was marred by the IndyCar's second first-lap crash of the season.
Clemson gets sweep vs. Louisville
CLEMSON — Behind 18 hits, Clemson defeated No. 4 Louisville 15-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 by a combined score of 31-12, won their sixth game in a row and improved to 21-18 overall and 15-12 in the ACC. The Tigers handed Louisville its first three-game sweep since joining the ACC in 2015 and its first three-game sweep since 2011.
Weir wins his first seniors title
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68 and let John Daly made the last mistake in the Insperity Invitational.
Weir and Daly were tied going down the stretch at The Woodlands, which was reduced to 36 holes because of heavy rain earlier in the week.