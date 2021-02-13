FLORENCE — The No. 2-ranked Lander women’s basketball team scored 31 first-quarter points and held Francis Marion to just eight made field goals in the second half en route to an 81-61 road win Saturday.
Lander (12-0, 10-0 PBC) scored 36 fast-break points and turned the Patriots (0-8, 0-7 PBC) over 17 times. Zamiya Passmore led all scorers with 28 points while adding six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Makaila Cange finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds.
Lander men top Francis Marion
FLORENCE — The Lander men’s basketball team toughed out a close win against a scrappy Francis Marion squad Saturday, winning 84-80 on the road. Lander is now 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the PBC.
The Bearcats saw four players hit double figures in scoring, with redshirt junior Zane Rankin leading with 18 points. He went 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the floor. He also had eight rebounds.
Junior Jermaine Patterson, senior DaJuan Moorer and senior Sidney Robinson all scored 10 or more points.
USC men’s basketball falls to Mississippi
COLUMBIA — Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in a return to his native South Carolina and his shot block and resulting pair of free throws with nine seconds left helped Ole Miss stave off the Gamecocks 81-74 on Saturday.
Shuler, the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, was 8-for-13 shooting with 13 points by halftime to notch his 10th straight game in double figures. He added 13 of 16 at the free throw line, seven rebounds four assists and two blocks.
Clemson women fall to Wake Forest
CLEMSON — Clemson suffered a loss at the hands of Wake Forest on Sunday, with the Demon Deacons downing the Tigers 72-65 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers fall to 10-9 overall and 5-9 in the ACC.
Gabby Elliott scored a team-high 18 points for Clemson, going 7-for-15 from the field and 2-for-3 at the free throw line. She also collected five rebounds and five steals. Amari Robinson recorded 15 points and five boards.
Williams advances at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams tumbled to the ground, her heavily taped right ankle turning, her body contorting, her racket flying.
This was early in the second set of a competitive-as-can-be matchup in the Australian Open’s fourth round against a younger version of herself — stinging serves, huge groundstroke cuts, a fierce streak — and during a stretch Sunday (Saturday night EST) when things seemed to be slipping away. Williams quickly put up a hand to indicate she was OK, retied the laces of her right shoe and, while it took her a bit to regain control, she did so, just in the nick of time. Grabbing the last two games, Williams pulled out 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.
Eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off a side muscle injury to beat Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a night match and register his 300th win in a Grand Slam match.
Daniel Berger wins at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was another wild chase on a crisp, breezy day along the Pacific, and Jordan Spieth went from leading to lagging.