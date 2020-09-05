Body of detective gets hero’s escort
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two fire truck ladders stretched a large American flag over a hearse that threaded the Cleveland streets Saturday as it carried the body of a police detective killed in the line of duty to a funeral home.
Other first responders stood at attention as the procession for Detective James Skernivitz, 53, passed, WKYC-TV reported.
Three people are being questioned after Skernivitz and a man described as a police informant were shot and killed in the officer’s unmarked car during a drug operation Thursday night on the city’s west side.
Mother, 3 kids die
in Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA — A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.
A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.
El Chapo’s lawyers appeal conviction
NEW YORK — The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman wants his U.S. conspiracy conviction thrown out.
An appeal filed Friday argues that a judge made rulings allowing a jury to hear faulty evidence at his trial. It also cites reports that before reaching a guilty verdict, some jurors sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial.
Guzman was sentenced last year to life behind bars in for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.
Lawyer tried to get client to have sex
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney in Virginia is facing state bar accusations that he tried to get a jailed client to have a three-way sexual relationship with him and another female client.
A Virginia State Bar subcommittee certified the allegations against Virginia Beach attorney Scott A. Lehman last month, the Virginian-Pilot reported Friday.
The woman told sheriff’s officers that she met Lehman on the website Seeking Arrangement, which bills itself as a way for wealthy “sugar daddies” to meet women known as “sugar babies.” When she was jailed for a probation violation in 2019, she asked him for help, according to the 13-page certification document.
Oldest elephant in North America dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The oldest African elephant in North America has died at the age of 56, officials at a Tennessee zoo said.
Tyranza, who was the matriarch of the elephant herd at the Memphis Zoo, was put on hospice care and was euthanized Friday after her health declined. At 56, Tyranza also set the record for longest-lived African elephant in North America, the zoo said.
Tyranza had a big personality at the zoo.
She would shoo away birds who flew into her space but was friendly with the rhinos who lived in a next-door exhibit and was often seen scratching their backs with her trunk.
Shooter’s lawyer
resigns from fund
A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.
Attorney John Pierce is defending Kyle Rittenhouse against intentional homicide charges for shooting two people to death and wounding a third during a night of unrest last month over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Pierce said he resigned from the #FightBack Foundation fund, which has raised money to defend Rittenhouse, to avoid any “appearance of conflict,” USA Today reported. Pierce and his firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, have been accused of defaulting on millions of dollars owed to investors, according to court documents.
3 fatal shootings yield no indictments for officers
TALLAHASSEE — A grand jury in Florida declined to issue indictments against Tallahassee police officers involved in the shooting deaths of three people in separate incidents that helped ignite Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the state’s capital city.
Jurors in Leon County concluded that the police officers were justified in using lethal force in the separate shootings of Mychael Johnson, Tony McDade and Wilbon Woodard, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. All three were Black.
A diverse group of demonstrators under the banner of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee took to the streets Saturday afternoon to declare solidarity with the city’s African American community — which accounts for more than a third of Tallahassee’s 200,000 residents.