Braves C Vogt out for rest of season
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent sports hernia surgery last week and won’t be available during the postseason. The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta.
Meyers slams into wall, exits ALDS Game 3
CHICAGO — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers exited Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.
Meyers appeared to injure his left shoulder in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Left fielder Michael Brantley and right-fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.
Shoulder injury ends season for Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH — JuJu Smith-Schuster’s combination of tenacity and almost theatrical joy endeared the wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff since the moment he arrived in 2017 as the youngest player in the NFL.
Now, the Steelers must find a way to replace both. Smith-Schuster’s season is over.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the 24-year-old wideout is facing surgery on today and a trip to injured reserve after severely injuring his right shoulder in last week’s 27-19 win over Denver.
Pepitone drops lawsuit that sought HofF bat
ALBANY, N.Y. — Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has dropped his lawsuit against the Baseball Hall of Fame that sought the return of a Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run.
Pepitone had filed the suit in July, seeking compensatory damages of at least $1 million. The bat is currently valued at more than $500,000, he claimed. The Hall of Fame says the bat was donated and that it has owned it for more than 50 years.
Fine, no prosecution offered to ex-coach
BOSTON — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.
A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against William Ferguson says that the former coach accepts responsibility for his role in the scheme, but that prosecutors will move to dismiss his case after 24 months if he pays the fine and abides by the terms of the agreement.
Tirico disappointed in Gruden’s behavior
NBC’s Mike Tirico, who was Jon Gruden’s partner for seven years on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” expressed disappointment with Gruden’s behavior after more emails came out on Monday showing a repeated pattern of racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.