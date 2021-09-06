IAEA team to prepare Fukushima water release
TOKYO — An International Atomic Energy Agency mission arrived in Japan on Monday to help prepare for a decades-long release into the ocean of treated but still radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, officials said.
The three-member team will meet with officials in Tokyo and travel to the Fukushima Daiichi plant to discuss technical details with experts until Friday, IAEA and Japanese officials said.
The team, headed by Lydie Evrard, head of the IAEA’s Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, is gathering information to prepare a review of the discharge plans.
Group backs carbon price for large ships
BERLIN — A major maritime industry association on Monday backed plans for a global surcharge on carbon emissions from shipping to help fund the sector’s shift toward climate-friendly fuels.
The International Chamber of Shipping said it’s proposing to the United Nations that all vessels trading globally above a certain size should pay a set amount per metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit.
Environmental groups welcomed the proposal to the the International Maritime Organization, a U.N. body, but cautioned that it doesn’t specify what carbon price would be supported by the group, which represents commercial shipowners and operators covering over 80% of the world merchant fleet.
Record year expected for Indiana RV industry
ELKHART, Ind. — Industry leaders believe growth in recreational-vehicle production won’t ease up in northern Indiana in 2022.
A forecast released by the RV Industry Association projects a record shipment of about 580,000 vehicles this year, an increase of 34% from 2020 and 14% more than the previous highest mark in 2017.
The forecast anticipates 4% growth next year to about 600,000 units.
Production figures show how more people have turned to outdoor activities since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, said RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby.
Greece creates climate crisis ministry
ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s government has created a ministry to address the impact of climate change and named former European Union commissioner Christos Stylianides as minister.
Stylianides, 63, who served as commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management between 2014 and 2019, was appointed after wildfires burned more than 385 square miles of forest on the island of Evia and in southern Greece.
Intense heat waves in southern Europe in July and August — described in Greece at the worst in decades — fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey as well and blazes in Italy, France, and Balkan countries.
The appointment was announced Monday after a previous candidate, former armed forces chief and defense minister Evangelos Apostolakis, withdrew, citing the lack of promised cross-party consensus for the new post.