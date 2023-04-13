Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be able to apply for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges.
The action will allow participants in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to access government-funded health insurance programs.
“They’re American in every way except for on paper,” Biden said in a video released on his Twitter page. “We need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve.”
Amazon’s Jassy says AI
will be a ‘big deal’ for company
NEW YORK — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence that the company will get costs under control in his annual shareholder letter, where he also noted the tech giant was “spending heavily” on AI tools that have gained popularity in recent months.
In the letter, Jassy described 2022 as “one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory” and detailed the steps Amazon had taken to trim costs, such as shuttering its health care initiative Amazon Care and some stores across the country. The company had also slashed 27,000 corporate roles since the fall, marking the biggest rounds of layoffs in its history.
US jobless claims rise but remain at historically low levels
U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose to their highest level in more than a year, but remain at relatively low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and job market in its battle against inflation.
Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 8 rose by 11,000 to 239,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s the most since January of 2022 when 251,000 people filed for unemployment benefits.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by 2,250 to 240,000. That’s the most since November of 2021.
Report criticizes Dutch
authorities over risky emissions
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Businesses and local governments in the Netherlands must do more to protect residents who live near large industrial plants against the damaging effects of emissions, an independent report concluded Thursday.
The investigation by the Dutch Safety Board was launched amid concerns that residents were being exposed to potentially dangerous emissions and anger that companies and local authorities were not responsive.
The probe initially focused on a Tata Steel plant in the North Sea coastal town of Ijmuiden. It was later expanded to include a Chemours chemical plant in Dordrecht and an asphalt manufacturer in Nijmegen.
Biden infrastructure focus turns to celebrating new bridges
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is closing out a three-week push to highlight the benefits of infrastructure investments in communities by awarding nearly $300 million to help repair or replace more than a dozen bridges across the country.
Events in four states on Thursday marked the end of the beginning phase of a more expansive White House push heading into President Joe Biden’s expected 2024 reelection race to remind voters of his accomplishments.
During the administration’s “Investing in America” tour, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials held more than 50 events across 25 states at projects benefiting from the landmark infrastructure, climate and high-tech manufacturing laws passed during the Democratic president’s first two years in office.