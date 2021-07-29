State sues Grubhub over pandemic fees
BOSTON — Online food delivery platform Grubhub charged some Massachusetts restaurants illegally high fees during the coronavirus pandemic, the state attorney general’s office alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday.
The suit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, seeks refunds for those restaurants as well as civil penalties, the office said.
According to the suit, Grubhub violated legislation that prohibited third-party delivery service platforms from charging fees to restaurants that exceed 15% of an order’s menu price.
The fee cap went into effect on Jan. 14 and ended June 15 when Massachusetts’ state of emergency was lifted.
US average mortgage rates mixed
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates were mixed last week. The key 30-year home loan remained below 3% for the fifth straight week amid continued concern over the surging delta coronavirus variant and the progress of economic recovery.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.80% from 2.78% last week. The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.99% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, fell to 2.10% from 2.12% last week.
Connecticut increases minimum wage
HARTFORD, Conn. — Minimum wage earners in Connecticut are poised to get a raise.
Beginning Sunday, the state’s $12 an hour rate will increase to $13 an hour. It’s the latest step toward gradually increasing the rate to $15 an hour.
The hourly wage is scheduled to increase to $14 on July 1, 2022, and to $15 on June 1, 2023. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, state law will require the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Judge orders state
to resume jobless aid
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A judge has ordered Arkansas to resume its participation in supplemental federal unemployment assistance that the state cut off to thousands of workers.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction ordering the state to seek federal approval to continue the payments.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson in May ordered the state’s Division of Workforce Services to end the state’s participation in the program after June 26. The federally funded additional benefits were scheduled to run through early September.
Dropped jobless aid results in lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Seven unemployed Tennessee residents have filed a lawsuit over Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to opt out of the federal unemployment benefits programs earlier this year.
They said in a federal complaint filed this week against Lee and Department of Labor Commissioner Jeff McCord that they struggle to survive on state unemployment funds as they look for work, news outlets reported.
They are asking a federal judge to instruct Lee to reenter the federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs run by U.S. Department of Labor.
“This program has served as a lifeline for thousands of Tennesseans who remain affected by the pandemic,” Nashville attorneys W. Gary Blackburn and Bryant Kroll wrote.