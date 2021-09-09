EU court ruling could lift Champagne makers’ spirits
BRUSSELS — Champagne makers on Thursday saw their hopes of winning a legal case against a tapas bar chain grow as the European Court of Justice clarified the bloc’s rules for safeguarding products covered by a protected designation of origin (PDO).
The case was initiated by the Comité Interprofessionel du Vin de Champagne — the trade association that represents the interests of Champagne producers and houses — when it filed a lawsuit before a Spanish court seeking to prevent the chain from using the sign “champanillo” on the grounds that the term infringes the protected designation of origin “Champagne.”
Champanillo means “little champagne.”
UPS to hire 100,000 people,
many in 30 minutes or less
NEW YORK — Besides packages, UPS is promising to deliver something else fast: job offers.
The package delivery company said Thursday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30 minutes of applying.
UPS needs to snap up workers as fast as it can because of the tight job market. Competition for hourly workers is fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and even lowering their requirements, such as hiring those without a high school diploma. Take too long to hire, and an applicant can go elsewhere.
After exiting Brazil, Ford pulls plug on production in India
Ford will cease auto production in India after logging accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years.
An end to production in India comes less than a year after Ford said it would close its three plants in Brazil, ceasing operations in a country where it had operated since 1919.
Closing plants in India will lead to job losses of about 4,000, the company said in a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Microsoft return to U.S. offices delayed indefinitely
REDMOND, Washington — Microsoft told employees Thursday that it has indefinitely delayed their return to U.S. offices until it’s safer to do so.
“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites,” Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post.
Microsoft had already postponed its planned return to the workplace from September to no earlier than Oct. 4, but now says the re-opening won’t be next month.
Microsoft employs about 181,000 full-time workers, of whom 103,000 are in the U.S.
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
DALLAS — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying a recovery for the travel industry.
American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue.
In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand. United forecast a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.
IAEA: Science key to Fukushima plant water release
TOKYO — Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying out the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, an International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday.
A three-member IAEA team led by Lydie Evrard, head of the agency’s Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, is in Japan for preliminary talks and a visit to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered reactor meltdowns after a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The team is preparing for years of monitoring by the IAEA before, during and after the planned discharge of water into the sea, which is expected to take decades. The water was used to cool the plant’s reactors but started to leak after the disaster. The water is treated, and some is reused as cooling water and the rest is stored in tanks.
Nashville airport breaks ground on new hotel, garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville International Airport has broken ground on a new 14-story hotel that is scheduled to open in late 2023.
Officials gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for what will be a Hilton-branded hotel and a parking garage directly adjacent to the terminal.
Chartwell Hospitality LLC is the developer and hotel operator for the development in a public-private partnership.
Chartwell’s cost for the hotel is about $95 million, and the Metro Nashville Airport Authority’s cost for the garage and plaza is approximately $82 million, the Airport Authority said in a news release.